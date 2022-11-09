ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man pleads guilty in loan fraud case

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Garden Grove man accused of using a Tustin-based trucking company to receive what investigators said was a fraudulent $149,000 loan pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor and was immediately sentenced to 16 days in jail and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
etxview.com

Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder

UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore

Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS LA

Westminster police seeking to identify pair of suspects who stole safe, lottery tickets from business

Authorities are seeking to identify a pair of robbery suspects who targeted a Westminster business in October. According to Westminster Police Department, the robbery took place on Oct. 21 at around 3:30 a.m., when the suspects forced entry into a business located on the 8900 block of Bolsa Avenue. One of the suspects broke a window of the store and entered, taking off with the business's safe and around $800 worth of lottery tickets. The second suspect then entered around 30 minutes later, stealing several boxes of merchandise from the store. In an attempt to locate the two suspects, police have released a bit of information on each. The first suspect is believed to be a man anywhere from 20 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray/black baseball hat, a blue face mask, blue pants and white shoes. The second suspect, also a man, has black hair. He was wearing a white face mask with a dark-colored jacket and a white t-shirt. He also had dark pants and gray shoes. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (714) 898-3315.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA.com

Fontana PD destroys $49 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine

On Wednesday, authorities with the Fontana Police Department’s Narcotic’s Unit destroyed six pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine. The department shared the announcement on Instagram, saying the narcotics were taken to an “undisclosed location to be destroyed.”. The street value of the drugs, according to police, was an...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
HeySoCal

Covina Halloween party shooting suspects plead not guilty

Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach

A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant’s attorney said her client’s decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Suspect sought in Long Beach man’s fatal stabbing, police say

A 33-year-old Long Beach man was fatally stabbed today in the south Los Angeles area, and police are seeking his killer. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Lots of Alcohol or Drug Incidents; Man Breaks Windows, Steals Cash in Register; Multiple Shots Fired on Peck Road; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 3 –9. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 332 service events, resulting in 76 investigations. Municipal Code Violations – Suspects Arrested. November 2 at 1:35 a.m., while on patrol an...
MONROVIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy