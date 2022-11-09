Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man pleads guilty in loan fraud case
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Garden Grove man accused of using a Tustin-based trucking company to receive what investigators said was a fraudulent $149,000 loan pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor and was immediately sentenced to 16 days in jail and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
etxview.com
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
Man Sentenced for Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Kohl's Store
An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl's store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Thursday to just over 100 years to life in state prison.
mynewsla.com
Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in L.A., Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Riverside police says burglary ring is targeting homes citywide
According to investigators, since January, groups of men and women have been breaking into residences in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods.
Man sought after allegedly recording up woman’s skirt at Santa Ana Hobby Lobby
A man who allegedly recorded up a woman’s skirt at a Santa Ana Hobby Lobby in August is being sought by police, authorities said Thursday. The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Aug. 16 at the store located at 3900 S. Bristol St., Suite B. The victim was looking at an item on a shelf when […]
Westminster police seeking to identify pair of suspects who stole safe, lottery tickets from business
Authorities are seeking to identify a pair of robbery suspects who targeted a Westminster business in October. According to Westminster Police Department, the robbery took place on Oct. 21 at around 3:30 a.m., when the suspects forced entry into a business located on the 8900 block of Bolsa Avenue. One of the suspects broke a window of the store and entered, taking off with the business's safe and around $800 worth of lottery tickets. The second suspect then entered around 30 minutes later, stealing several boxes of merchandise from the store. In an attempt to locate the two suspects, police have released a bit of information on each. The first suspect is believed to be a man anywhere from 20 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray/black baseball hat, a blue face mask, blue pants and white shoes. The second suspect, also a man, has black hair. He was wearing a white face mask with a dark-colored jacket and a white t-shirt. He also had dark pants and gray shoes. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (714) 898-3315.
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion that left would-be robber dead, resident wounded
Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside. The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say Gregory Harris, 26, […]
Chase: Suspect behind violent pursuit through LA, OC identified
The man behind Wednesday night's wild and dangerous chase through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties has been identified.
KTLA.com
Fontana PD destroys $49 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine
On Wednesday, authorities with the Fontana Police Department’s Narcotic’s Unit destroyed six pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine. The department shared the announcement on Instagram, saying the narcotics were taken to an “undisclosed location to be destroyed.”. The street value of the drugs, according to police, was an...
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Sheriff’s deputy convicted of falsely claiming he was shot outside Lancaster station
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Covina Halloween party shooting suspects plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.
foxla.com
Riverside police looking for group of suspects involved in series of residential burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Detectives with the Riverside Police Department are looking for a number of suspects involved in a series of residential burglaries. The group is believed to be part of a South American theft group. Investigators say since January, the group has burglarized homes in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden...
mynewsla.com
LA County Seeks Dismissal of Claims in Firefighter Widow’s Lawsuit
While acknowledging the tragedy of the shooting of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station in 2021, a lawyer for the county says in new court papers that her client does not have liability due to governmental immunity and workers’ compensation rules.
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant’s attorney said her client’s decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
Long Beach Post
Suspect sought in Long Beach man’s fatal stabbing, police say
A 33-year-old Long Beach man was fatally stabbed today in the south Los Angeles area, and police are seeking his killer. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Lots of Alcohol or Drug Incidents; Man Breaks Windows, Steals Cash in Register; Multiple Shots Fired on Peck Road; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 3 –9. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 332 service events, resulting in 76 investigations. Municipal Code Violations – Suspects Arrested. November 2 at 1:35 a.m., while on patrol an...
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
