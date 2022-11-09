ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor

By ANDREW DeMILLO
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSfKQ_0j3pIEXL00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.

Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.

Sanders shattered state fundraising records with her campaign, which focused primarily on national issues. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, regularly promised to use the office to fight President Joe Biden and the "radical left."

In her acceptance speech on Tuesday night, however, Sanders didn't mention either the former or current president and instead shared stories about supporters she met during her campaign bid.

“This election is about taking Arkansas to the top," Sanders said. “I know that Arkansas can be first, and I'm committed to being the leader who takes us there."

Stan Hall, a retired postal worker, said he voted for Sanders though he wanted her to talk more about state issues rather than criticizing Biden or talking up her time working for Trump.

“I think, just state your own feelings on what you’re going to try and do and improve things,” Hall said. “Everybody knows who she was and what she did, so to keep beating that drum was a little bit much for me.”

Sanders succeeds Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits. Hutchinson, who endorsed Sanders' bid, is considering running for president in 2024 and has frequently split with Trump.

Trump publicly encouraged Sanders to run for governor when she left the White House in 2019 to return to Arkansas.

But Sanders was a known figure in the state long before Trump. She appeared in ads for her father and worked on his campaigns. She managed Sen. John Boozman's 2010 election and worked as an adviser to Sen. Tom Cotton's in 2014.

Sanders briefly left the campaign trail in September after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. Her doctor said Sanders was cancer free after the surgery.

During Sanders' nearly two-year tenure at the White House, she scaled back daily televised briefings after repeatedly sparring with reporters who aggressively questioned her. She faced questions about her credibility, particularly after special counsel Robert Mueller's report revealed that Sanders admitted making an unfounded claim to reporters about FBI agents' reaction to director James Comey's firing. But she also earned reporters' respect working behind the scenes to develop relationships with the media.

Sanders embraced Trump’s rhetoric during her bid for governor and adopted many of his favorite targets, including critical race theory and the national news media. But she’s avoided criticizing Hutchinson, even after the former president labeled Hutchinson a RINO — Republican In Name Only — for vetoing an anti-transgender law.

Sanders said she would have signed that measure — a ban on gender affirming care for minors — into law.

She’s stopped short of agreeing with Trump that his loss in the 2020 presidential election was stolen, though she’s said the former president has the right to make that claim.

Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, had presented himself to voters as a more unifying figure than Sanders. He launched his campaign with a video that went viral where he talked about his family’s history in the state. He ran on promises to expand preschool access and broadband.

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday night, Jones did not concede the race.

“We're going to count every last vote in this race," Jones said. “Why? Because Arkansas deserves it and Arkansas is worth it."

Kathy Balkman, a retired educator in Little Rock, said she voted for Jones and cited Sanders’ time as press secretary as a reason.

“She was very confrontational, and I don’t see that she has any skills to not work confrontationally in our state,” said Balkman, a Democrat who said she’s voted previously for the state’s current Republican governor. ___

Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders taps Kevin Crass to lead transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Crass, a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock, will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members. “Kevin...
ARKANSAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
ARIZONA STATE
5newsonline.com

Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom

ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
ARKANSAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Why AP called Nevada governor for Joe Lombardo

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state's biggest counties. The Associated Press determined that votes from Las Vegas' Clark County and Reno's Washoe County weren't being won by Sisolak by large enough margins to make up the incumbent's difference with Lombardo given the number of outstanding ballots.
NEVADA STATE
Kait 8

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas gubernatorial race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas’s next governor. According to early returns, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Chris Jones. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas’s 44th governor from 1996 to 2007. Also running for governor were...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas voters choose Rutledge as next Lt. Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas voters have chosen who will be their next lieutenant governor and attorney general. In the race for lieutenant governor, Arkansas voters have selected Leslie Rutledge with nearly 64% of the vote as of 11:30 p.m. Rutledge is the first woman elected to serve as...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Arkansas will choose a new governor in a historic election Tuesday between Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones. Sanders was projected to win the governor’s race. They’ll also choose whether to allow recreational marijuana, vote on U.S. House and Senate seats and several statewide position such as secretary of state. In […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Republican candidates win big in Arkansas races, first female governor elected; Stuttgart elects new city council member

Approximately half the registered voters in the state of Arkansas participated in mid-term elections, turning out at the polls yesterday, or by voting early or absentee. Arkansas County’s voter turn-out was slightly more than 51%. In unofficial election results from Arkansas County Clerk Melissa Wood’s office, Larry Cox narrowly...
STUTTGART, AR
menastar.com

How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
ARKANSAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
140K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy