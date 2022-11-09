Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Amazon new drone, Twitter’s fake accounts
Fake accounts running rampant on Twitter. There’s a Lebron James account asking to be traded, and a phony Nintendo account with an obscene Mario. All popping up after Elon Musk opened up Twitter’s blue verification to anyone willing to pay $8 per month. Apple says iPhone 14 users...
Musk responds to question on uniting Twitter amid attrition: What works at Tesla is ‘being in the office’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk doubled down on his strict return-to-office policy on Thursday when pushed by employees to address concerns of attrition at the social media company. “What works at SpaceX and Tesla is people being in the office and being hardcore,” Musk told employees at an all-hands meeting on Thursday in audio obtained by ABC News. The billionaire is also CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.
Dave Chappelle hosts 'SNL' tonight. Here's a timeline of controversies surrounding his jokes about transgender people
Dave Chappelle is drawing scrutiny for hosting "SNL" after making a series of widely criticized jokes aimed at transgender people. Here's a look at recent controversies surrounding his Netflix specials and other comments.
