Today’s media roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. Tropical Storm Nicole barreled through Jacksonville on Thursday, but the storm's departure doesn't mean it's safe outside. Mayor Lenny Curry warned residents to be aware of high tide this morning, when the risk for flooding at the beaches and along the St. Johns River is high, especially for those who live in low-lying areas. Jacksonville residents are being asked to stay out of the ocean and off roadways. Residents who encounter a flooded road are advised to turn around and not try to drive through it.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO