WDW News Today
REVIEW: Funnel Cake Sundae, Sandy Claws Peppermint Mousse, and More From Sleepy Hollow During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom
Sleepy Hollow is rolling out the treats exclusively for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Story at Magic Kingdom. A Funnel Cake Sundae and Sandy Claws Peppermint Mousse Treat join the returning Apple Cider Float. Funnel Cake Sundae – $8.49. Peppermint ice cream, M&M’S chocolate candies, and hot fudge served...
WDW News Today
Musical Tin Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 in Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Earlier this week, we were teased with a new musical tin popcorn bucket set to come to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Well we found it today on the very first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Rain-Modified Version of Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022
The Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show has returned for another year at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration debuted in 2016. It replaced Celebrate the Season, which you can watch here on our YouTube channel. Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration was temporarily replaced by Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories in 2021 during the Very Merriest After Hours event, which was a substitution for the Christmas Party, reportedly due to COVID-19 restrictions.
disneydining.com
ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation
A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Overlay at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
The crew at Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor is putting some “Ha Ha Ha” in their “Ho Ho Ho” at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We love the overlay work done to the logos, as it gives us a look at how monsters celebrate in their world. You’ll get an even better look at a completed monster Chistmas tree, but more on that later.
WDW News Today
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon to Walt Disney World and Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney announced on Instagram that a new musical popcorn tin (rather than a plastic bucket) will be available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort later this month. The tin is red with green holly and gold...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
WDW News Today
Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight
The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
cohaitungchi.com
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25
Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tarzan’s Treehouse Becoming Swiss Family-Inspired Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland Park
Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Park is returning to its roots and being transformed into the Adventureland Treehouse, with an original story partially inspired by “Swiss Family Robinson.”. Before it was Tarzan’s Treehouse, the attraction was Swiss Family Treehouse, based on the 1960 film “Swiss Family Robinson.” It opened...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: ‘Christmas Style’ Fried Pork Tamale and Chai Caramel Freeze from Golden Oak Outpost at Magic Kingdom
Golden Oak Outpost at Magic Kingdom is kicking off the holiday season with Christmas style fried pork tamales and a chai caramel freeze. This fried pork tamale is one of the newest Christmas treats to debut at Magic Kingdom. It’s served “Christmas Style” with red and green chile sauces and queso fresco.
WDW News Today
Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube Arrives for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
The 2022 Festival of Holidays officially kicks off tomorrow at Disney California Adventure, but we already know that purple reigns as the color of this year’s jingle bell glow cube!. Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube – $6.00. The glow cube can be found at all marketplaces...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Space Mountain Holiday Run Brings Festive Lighting and Music to a Classic Attraction for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
The holiday season has reached the far edges of the galaxy, and even Space Mountain is getting in on the yuletide fun. The Space Mountain Holiday Run overlay has returned for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The ride promises “a trippy jaunt through the cosmos, filled with dazzling lighting and high-energy holiday tunes.”
