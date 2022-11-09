ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Rain-Modified Version of Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022

The Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show has returned for another year at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration debuted in 2016. It replaced Celebrate the Season, which you can watch here on our YouTube channel. Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration was temporarily replaced by Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories in 2021 during the Very Merriest After Hours event, which was a substitution for the Christmas Party, reportedly due to COVID-19 restrictions.
disneydining.com

ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation

A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
WDW News Today

New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon to Walt Disney World and Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney announced on Instagram that a new musical popcorn tin (rather than a plastic bucket) will be available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort later this month. The tin is red with green holly and gold...
WDW News Today

Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight

The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
cohaitungchi.com

Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022

Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Space Mountain Holiday Run Brings Festive Lighting and Music to a Classic Attraction for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The holiday season has reached the far edges of the galaxy, and even Space Mountain is getting in on the yuletide fun. The Space Mountain Holiday Run overlay has returned for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The ride promises “a trippy jaunt through the cosmos, filled with dazzling lighting and high-energy holiday tunes.”

