Honoring Veterans: Sgt. James L. Carson turns 100!
ARAB, Ala. — A small group of close acquaintances gather at Arab City Park to lay a wreath at the Veterans Monument. One of them is Sergeant James L. Carson, a 99-year-old WWII veteran who says he's just thankful to still be here! "I'm thankful and blessed to have had good health for all my life until this apparent time period, and it's just wonderful to be here and be among our American Legion friends."
Huntsville hosts annual 'Veterans Day Parade'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Huntsville for the annual Veterans Day Parade, to honor and thank those who have served. The rain didn't stop the community of Huntsville to come together Friday to honor Veterans. There were lots of smiles and waves and attendees thanking...
Honoring Veterans: Meet U.S. Army Sergeant Michael Streeter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Michael Streeter is a retired U.S. Army Sergeant who was with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He began his service in the 90's working in special operations as a Carl Gustav gunner…and frequently parachuted out of planes. "I hit the ground really hard and...
Huntsville organizations honor and provide resources to local Veterans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We're taking a look at some of the organizations who honor and serve Veterans living in North Alabama as part of FOX54's Honoring Veterans week. When those in the military leave service, it can be difficult transitioning back to civilian life. Organizations in North Alabama want...
Honoring Veterans: Sgt. Matthias Letson, U.S. Army, Vietnam War
MOULTON, Ala. — Sgt. Matthias Letson is a Vietnam War veteran from Moulton. In honor of Veterans Day, FOX54 News tells his story about the hardships of war and the life he built after his return. "I didn't approve of the war and I got my first draft notice...
104 Free Turkeys for the first 104 people at the first annual Turkey Drop
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Coming up this Monday November 14th, 104.3 WZYP will be giving away a free frozen turkey for the first 104 people to show up at Lander’s McLarty Nissan (6520 University Drive.) WZYP listeners can start lining up at 3:00pm and the turkeys will be given...
City of Huntsville's Green Team giving new life to old political signs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — While election season has come to a close, many are still holding on to their political signage and the City of Huntsville has created a way to give these signs new life. Green Team Manager Nicole Sothers spoke on the details of the project. "So, the...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Hopewell M.B. Church celebrates its 162nd Church Anniversary and Homecoming
Hopewell M.B. Church, located at 292 Cemetery Road, New Market, AL 35761, held its 162nd Church Anniversary and Homecoming on October 16th at 9:00 a.m. This year’s theme was “The Lord Has Been Faithful, “from Hebrews 6:18. Our Devotion was by the Deacon’s Ministry, Deacon W.D. Strong...
WZYP to give away 104 turkeys for Thanksgiving
104.3 WZYP is helping families out for Thanksgiving by giving away more than 100 turkeys next week.
Athens State University president Dr. Philip Way resigns
ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens State University Board of Trustees have released that earlier today, Dr. Philip Way announced that he was stepping down as President of Athens State University. In announcing his resignation, Way stated, “I have done what I aimed to do,” and touted recent accomplishments of the university, including the initiation of approximately 20 new degree programs, especially at the graduate level. Way also referenced the university’s culture of innovation, as shown by the surge in online and experiential learning programs. Way explained that after spending years as a provost and president of two universities, he wants to take some time to “rebalance [his] life, giv[ing] more attention to conventional faculty activities as well as family and personal pursuits.”
What’s closed on Veterans Day 2022?
Schools, banks, mail -what's closed on Friday, November 11?
WAAY-TV
Ivey to appoint new Madison County Commission chairman as Strong heads to Congress
Dale Strong is giving up his role as chairman of the Madison County Commission. He is now an elected member of Congress, representing Alabama's 5th District. Gov. Kay Ivey will now have to select a new chairman for Madison County. For two decades now, Strong has served the county. In...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
AAMU Remembers Beloved Student Activities Director
The entire Alabama A&M University Family shares its deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow for the untimely loss of one of this University’s greatest supporters—Ms. Diann Henley Greer. “Ms. Greer was not only a dedicated staff member who served as a phenomenal Director of Student Activities and Leadership Development,...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passes away
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon.
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
One Table Huntsville allows the community to share a holiday meal
One opportunity to share a meal and make connections with people in the Huntsville community will be coming up this holiday season.
WAFF
How a Huntsville plumbing company is giving more than ever this holiday season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year, we all become a little more thoughtful of our actions and hopefully a bit more giving. Steve Vinson is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Huntsville. When you think about plumbing, you don’t normally think of a food bank, but that’s exactly who Mr. Vinson is teaming up with this holiday season.
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
