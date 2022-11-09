ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Honoring Veterans: Sgt. James L. Carson turns 100!

ARAB, Ala. — A small group of close acquaintances gather at Arab City Park to lay a wreath at the Veterans Monument. One of them is Sergeant James L. Carson, a 99-year-old WWII veteran who says he's just thankful to still be here! "I'm thankful and blessed to have had good health for all my life until this apparent time period, and it's just wonderful to be here and be among our American Legion friends."
Huntsville hosts annual 'Veterans Day Parade'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Huntsville for the annual Veterans Day Parade, to honor and thank those who have served. The rain didn't stop the community of Huntsville to come together Friday to honor Veterans. There were lots of smiles and waves and attendees thanking...
Athens State University president Dr. Philip Way resigns

ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens State University Board of Trustees have released that earlier today, Dr. Philip Way announced that he was stepping down as President of Athens State University. In announcing his resignation, Way stated, “I have done what I aimed to do,” and touted recent accomplishments of the university, including the initiation of approximately 20 new degree programs, especially at the graduate level. Way also referenced the university’s culture of innovation, as shown by the surge in online and experiential learning programs. Way explained that after spending years as a provost and president of two universities, he wants to take some time to “rebalance [his] life, giv[ing] more attention to conventional faculty activities as well as family and personal pursuits.”
AAMU Remembers Beloved Student Activities Director

The entire Alabama A&M University Family shares its deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow for the untimely loss of one of this University’s greatest supporters—Ms. Diann Henley Greer. “Ms. Greer was not only a dedicated staff member who served as a phenomenal Director of Student Activities and Leadership Development,...
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
How a Huntsville plumbing company is giving more than ever this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year, we all become a little more thoughtful of our actions and hopefully a bit more giving. Steve Vinson is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Huntsville. When you think about plumbing, you don’t normally think of a food bank, but that’s exactly who Mr. Vinson is teaming up with this holiday season.
