REVIEW: Exclusive Curry Brat Tots and Tinker Bell Cream Puff During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom

REVIEW: New Christmas Tree Cake Available for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom is now offering a Christmas Tree Cake (no, not the Little Debbie ones) during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. You can snag this treat, along with the Holiday Dinner Dog, at Casey’s Corner. Christmas Tree Cake – $5.89. Red velvet brownie cheesecake with eggnog buttercream...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mad Tea Party Holiday Overlay During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom, Mad Tea Party gets a festive “spin.” It’s one of five attractions with a holiday overlay. Mad Tea Party Holiday Overlay. The overlay consists...
Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight
The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas Stage Show at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022
A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas has returned with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom. The stage show takes place on the Rockettower Plaza Stage as host Haley Comet is joined by Stitch, Buzz Lightyear, and Mike Wazowski to ring in the holiday season in futuristic fashion. A...
Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube Arrives for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
The 2022 Festival of Holidays officially kicks off tomorrow at Disney California Adventure, but we already know that purple reigns as the color of this year’s jingle bell glow cube!. Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube – $6.00. The glow cube can be found at all marketplaces...
50th Anniversary Gingerbread Castle Featuring Mickey and Minnie Erected at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year’s gingerbread display has opened at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. As usual, it’s a gingerbread castle, but instead of “Frozen” or “Cinderella” characters, it features gingerbread versions of Mickey and Minnie’s golden Fab 50 statues.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Santa Claus Motorcade Visits Disney’s Hollywood Studios for 2022 Holidays
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Santa Claus motorcade is back for another holiday season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The motorcade is led by several elves dressed in green and white and carrying presents. Two reindeer and Pluto, wearing his own...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Rain-Modified Version of Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022
The Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show has returned for another year at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration debuted in 2016. It replaced Celebrate the Season, which you can watch here on our YouTube channel. Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration was temporarily replaced by Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories in 2021 during the Very Merriest After Hours event, which was a substitution for the Christmas Party, reportedly due to COVID-19 restrictions.
REVIEW: New 50th Anniversary Enchanted Tiki Room ‘Pierre Mon Ami Float’ Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. DOLE Whips are oft cited as guests’ number one favorite treat at Walt Disney World, even more than Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars and Turkey Legs. Recently, we were in the Magic Kingdom, and over at the Aloha Isle, we saw a new Enchanted Tiki Room-themed Pierre Mon Ami Float joining the already popular offerings.
REVIEW: Christmas Popcorn Mix and Mickey Mouse Brownie Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Christmas popcorn mix and Mickey Mouse brownie have returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests can find these sweet snacks at outdoor snack carts and kiosks around the park. Christmas Popcorn Mix – $7.50. This...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Merry Menagerie Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for 2022 Holidays
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The 2022 holiday season has officially arrived at Walt Disney World and one of our favorite offerings has returned: Merry Menagerie! This puppet show happens periodically throughout the day on Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
NEW Christmas Tumblers Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you are heading to Disneyland Resort during the holiday season, get ready to spend some money on merchandise that will be filled with holiday cheer and a fountain drink of your choice. Multiple new tumblers have debuted, and they will have you ready to decorate that Christmas tree in no time.
‘Happy Holidays’ Toy Story Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The “Happy Holidays” Toy Story popcorn bucket has finally arrived at Walt Disney World. It debuted last night during the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of 2022. The bucket had been available during...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Space Mountain Holiday Run Brings Festive Lighting and Music to a Classic Attraction for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
The holiday season has reached the far edges of the galaxy, and even Space Mountain is getting in on the yuletide fun. The Space Mountain Holiday Run overlay has returned for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The ride promises “a trippy jaunt through the cosmos, filled with dazzling lighting and high-energy holiday tunes.”
Magic Key Holder Perks Announced for Festival of Holidays and Disneyland Holiday Celebrations
Attention all Magic Key holders! Get ready to sip, smile, and shop at Disneyland Resort. Starting on Friday, November 11, Magic Key holders will receive special perks to celebrate Festival of Holidays and Disneyland holiday celebrations. At Disney Festival of Holidays, Magic Key holders receive a lanyard with the purchase...
New Peppermint Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A sweet new holiday Loungefly mini backpack is available at Walt Disney World. We found this peppermint-inspired Loungefly bag in Creations Shop at EPCOT. Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. On the front of the bag...
Menus Released for Holiday Treats and Drinks at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The merriest time of the year is almost here, and Universal Orlando Resort has released most of the menus for festive foods. Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Hop on Pop. Grinch’s Heart on a Pillow – $6.49...
New Blue and White Mickey-Shaped Jingle Bell Glow Cubes Light Up Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disneyland is launching all of its holiday offerings today, including new colors of the Mickey-shaped jingle bell glow cubes, and the selections have us ready to empty out our wallets to good old “St. Mick!” From sipper cups to tumblers, to food, drink, and more — there is truly something for every guest this holiday season at Disneyland Resort.
