REVIEW: Exclusive Curry Brat Tots and Tinker Bell Cream Puff During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WDW News Today

Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight

The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Rain-Modified Version of Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022

The Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show has returned for another year at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration debuted in 2016. It replaced Celebrate the Season, which you can watch here on our YouTube channel. Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration was temporarily replaced by Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories in 2021 during the Very Merriest After Hours event, which was a substitution for the Christmas Party, reportedly due to COVID-19 restrictions.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New 50th Anniversary Enchanted Tiki Room ‘Pierre Mon Ami Float’ Available at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. DOLE Whips are oft cited as guests’ number one favorite treat at Walt Disney World, even more than Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars and Turkey Legs. Recently, we were in the Magic Kingdom, and over at the Aloha Isle, we saw a new Enchanted Tiki Room-themed Pierre Mon Ami Float joining the already popular offerings.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Merry Menagerie Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for 2022 Holidays

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The 2022 holiday season has officially arrived at Walt Disney World and one of our favorite offerings has returned: Merry Menagerie! This puppet show happens periodically throughout the day on Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
WDW News Today

NEW Christmas Tumblers Arrive at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you are heading to Disneyland Resort during the holiday season, get ready to spend some money on merchandise that will be filled with holiday cheer and a fountain drink of your choice. Multiple new tumblers have debuted, and they will have you ready to decorate that Christmas tree in no time.
WDW News Today

‘Happy Holidays’ Toy Story Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The “Happy Holidays” Toy Story popcorn bucket has finally arrived at Walt Disney World. It debuted last night during the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of 2022. The bucket had been available during...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Space Mountain Holiday Run Brings Festive Lighting and Music to a Classic Attraction for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The holiday season has reached the far edges of the galaxy, and even Space Mountain is getting in on the yuletide fun. The Space Mountain Holiday Run overlay has returned for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The ride promises “a trippy jaunt through the cosmos, filled with dazzling lighting and high-energy holiday tunes.”
SheKnows

Keep Your Cats Entertained All Day With This Fun $13 Toy That Has Over 24,000 Perfect Reviews

WDW News Today

New Peppermint Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A sweet new holiday Loungefly mini backpack is available at Walt Disney World. We found this peppermint-inspired Loungefly bag in Creations Shop at EPCOT. Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. On the front of the bag...
WDW News Today

Menus Released for Holiday Treats and Drinks at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The merriest time of the year is almost here, and Universal Orlando Resort has released most of the menus for festive foods. Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Hop on Pop. Grinch’s Heart on a Pillow – $6.49...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Blue and White Mickey-Shaped Jingle Bell Glow Cubes Light Up Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disneyland is launching all of its holiday offerings today, including new colors of the Mickey-shaped jingle bell glow cubes, and the selections have us ready to empty out our wallets to good old “St. Mick!” From sipper cups to tumblers, to food, drink, and more — there is truly something for every guest this holiday season at Disneyland Resort.

