ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar

By Ashley Paul
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6UCn_0j3pGvPK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video.

Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven.

“What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough to break into an individual’s house. But then to do it to God, no. That’s something I can’t comprehend,” Deacon Brown said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fy7c_0j3pGvPK00

From the outside, video showed the suspect using a panel of wood from a broken fence to bash in the window.

“Upon opening the doors to the sanctuary, I noticed that that window there had been bust out and there was pieces of glass laying about,” Deacon Brown said.

Suspect caught on camera firing deadly shots at Oakhaven store

Deacon Brown says the thief stuck twice, according to surveillance video.

Once to bash the first window, again to actually rob the church. According to the police report, the thief got away with a computer, an iPad, three microphones, a piano keyboard, and two speakers.

“It hurt, it hurt as if they broke into my house because this is my father’s house. This is where I come to serve him and worship him. I take it as a slap in the face, and that’s why I want to do all I can to make sure this person is brought to justice,” Deacon Brown said.

They estimate the total amount of lost items and damages is nearly $8000.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal stabbing suspect found dead at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man accused of stabbing five people died at 201 Poplar. A week after the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed his identity as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell. WREG previously saw Isabell in court back in April, days after investigators say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a  vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Employees accused of breaking into Pyros, accidentally starting fire

CORDOVA, Tenn. – Two Pyros employees and one former employee were arrested after police say they broke into the Cordova restaurant in the middle of the night and accidentally started a fire. According to police, firefighters responded to a call at Pyros Fire Fresh Pizza in the 2200 block of Germantown Parkway Friday and discovered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen fatally shot in broad daylight while riding bike

MEMPHIS, TN – Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot while riding his bike last week in South Memphis. On Nov. 1, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 1600 block of Mississippi Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Police said the boy was riding his bike when someone fired multiple shots […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect allegedly shoots man sleeping on sidewalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting one person in North Memphis late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Timothy Finley shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Hamlin Plaza near Exchange Avenue. Witnesses say the victim was asleep on the sidewalk when Finley woke him up and fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man caught driving Kia stolen from rental company: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say was caught driving a Kia that had been stolen from a rental company. Darrell Onsby has been charged with theft of property worth $10,000 to $60,000. According to court documents, at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers pulled over a 2020 Kia Forte on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing man found dead in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after a missing man was found dead in Southeast Memphis last week. According to Memphis Police, officers found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Neavery Anderson, at the intersection of Outland Road and Hungerford Road on November 3 at 10:44 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A Silver Alert […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy