California State

California Statewide Office 2022 Election Results

By Jose Fabian
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — There are several races that Californians across the state voted for on Election Day, the majority of them for state positions.

There are two races for U.S. Senate; one is for the term that starts shortly after Election Day and ends on Jan. 3, and the second race is for the full term that is from Jan. 2023 to 2029.

Governor

  • Brian Dahle – Republican
  • Gavin Newsom Democratic – Incumbent

Lieutenant Governor

The lieutenant governor assumes the office and duties of the governor in the case of impeachment, death, resignation, removal from office or absence from the state. The position also acts as the president of the State Senate and can emit a tie-breaking vote if needed.

  • Eleni Kounalakis – Democratic
  • Angela Underwood Jacobs – Republican

Secretary of State

This office acts as the state’s chief elections officer, oversees statewide elections and provides public access to campaign and lobbying financial information.

  • Rob Bernosky – Republican
  • Shirley N. Weber – Democratic

U.S. Senate

A senator represents California in the U.S. Congress and participates in the legislative process at a federal level. They are also involved in confirming appointments to a variety of positions.

(Full Term)

  • Mark P. Meuser – Republican
  • Alex Padilla – Democratic

(Partial/Unexpired Term)

  • Mark P. Meuser – Republican
  • Alex Padilla – Democratic

Controller

The California Controller is the state’s chief fiscal officer, acting as the accountant and bookkeeper of all public funds.

  • Lanhee J. Chen – Republican
  • Malia M. Cohen – Democratic

Treasurer

The treasure acts as the banker for California, managing investments. The office is also responsible for administrating the sale of state bonds and notes.

  • Jack M. Guerrero – Republican
  • Fiona Ma – Democratic

Attorney General

The attorney general is the top prosecutor in California and oversees the Department of Justice.

  • Rob Bonta – Democratic
  • Nathan Hochman – Republican

Insurance Commissioner

The insurance commissioner is the head of the Department of Insurance, which enforces California insurance laws and adopts regulations to implement the laws.

  • Robert Howell – Republican
  • Ricardo Lara – Democratic

Superintendent of Public Instruction

This office serves as the chief of public schools and has a hand in directing education policy to local school districts. It is also the head of the Department of Education and carries out policies set by the State Board of Education. The office is nonpartisan.

  • Lance Ray Christensen
  • Tony K. Thurmond
