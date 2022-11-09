Read full article on original website
A St. Paul woman, Alicia Ko Yang, age 37, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for aiding a car thief in Redwood Falls several months ago. According to court documents, on Sept. 17 of this year, a Redwood Falls Police Officer was on routine patrol. Near the intersection of E. Bridge Street and North Halvorson Street, the officer noted a vehicle with a license plate indicting the vehicle had been stolen. The officer performed a traffic stop on Highway 19, near Justice Avenue.
St. Paul, MN: Online applications are now open for anyone wishing to grow or process hemp in Minnesota in 2023. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is required for individuals and businesses. Applications must be submitted by April 30, 2023, and a license is good for the...
Winter anglers on Mille Lacs Lake can enjoy a walleye harvest opportunity for the seventh season in a row. Starting on Thursday, Dec. 1, anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one walleye longer than 28 inches on Mille Lacs. “Our assessment netting shows that...
