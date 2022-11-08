Read full article on original website
Pirates acquire 1B Ji-Man Choi from Rays
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay on Thursday in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman. The move gives the Pirates a veteran bat with a chance to provide the team with a short-term solution at a position it has struggled to fill since trading Josh Bell to Washington in December 2020.
Dodgers Offseason: Team Focused on Starting Pitching, According to Friedman
At the GM meetings in Las Vegas, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman said starting pitching is "very" high on their priority list.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Jason Martin Selected To PCL All-Star Team; Miguel Vargas Named PCL’s Top MLB Prospect
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Jason Martin and Miguel Vargas both received postseason honors for their outstanding 2022 seasons with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Martin was selected to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team as one of three outfielders and Vargas was named the PCL’s top MLB prospect. League All-Star Teams...
Red Reporter
The Cincinnati Reds and the unique outfielder market heading into 2023
The Cincinnati Reds need outfield help in the worst of ways. Their collective outfield unit produced a meager 86 wRC+ during the 2022 season - tied for the 3rd worst of any MLB club - and that was production that included the efforts of Tommy Pham. Barring significant position changes,...
Red Reporter
Players who will not be Cincinnati Reds in 2023
The Silver Slugger Awards were announced by Major League Baseball yesterday, and below is a list of said winners produced on Red Reporter dot com on a Friday. A Friday List, if you will. American League. Julio Rodriguez - OF Mike Trout - OF Aaron Judge - OF Jose Ramirez...
True Blue LA
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers decline Boxberger's option, claim pitcher off waivers
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cincinnati Reds Nick Solak’s Wife, Roxanne Solak
This offseason, the Cincinnati Reds made their first move by acquiring outfielder Nick Solak from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. His wife, too, welcomed the move through her Instagram story. The college sweethearts are approaching their first wedding anniversary. However, even after one year, very few people know about Nick Solak’s wife, Roxanne Solak. So we reveal her background in this Roxanne Solak wiki.
SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option
The SF Giants have declined the club option in Evan Longoria's contract, making the veteran third baseman a free agent.
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks had yet another solid year in a Chicago White Sox uniform. The closer was selected for the All-Star game for the second consecutive season. The underperforming White Sox, unfortunately, didn't need to rely on his services as much in 2022. The team finished 81-81, which didn't result in as many save opportunities as one would like.
