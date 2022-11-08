ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Pirates acquire 1B Ji-Man Choi from Rays

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay on Thursday in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman. The move gives the Pirates a veteran bat with a chance to provide the team with a short-term solution at a position it has struggled to fill since trading Josh Bell to Washington in December 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Red Reporter

Players who will not be Cincinnati Reds in 2023

The Silver Slugger Awards were announced by Major League Baseball yesterday, and below is a list of said winners produced on Red Reporter dot com on a Friday. A Friday List, if you will. American League. Julio Rodriguez - OF Mike Trout - OF Aaron Judge - OF Jose Ramirez...
CINCINNATI, OH
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers decline Boxberger's option, claim pitcher off waivers

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cincinnati Reds Nick Solak’s Wife, Roxanne Solak

This offseason, the Cincinnati Reds made their first move by acquiring outfielder Nick Solak from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. His wife, too, welcomed the move through her Instagram story. The college sweethearts are approaching their first wedding anniversary. However, even after one year, very few people know about Nick Solak’s wife, Roxanne Solak. So we reveal her background in this Roxanne Solak wiki.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Liam Hendriks

Liam Hendriks had yet another solid year in a Chicago White Sox uniform. The closer was selected for the All-Star game for the second consecutive season. The underperforming White Sox, unfortunately, didn't need to rely on his services as much in 2022. The team finished 81-81, which didn't result in as many save opportunities as one would like.
CHICAGO, IL

