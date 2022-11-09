Read full article on original website
Northbound lanes of I-79 fully shut down due to tractor-trailer accident
The northbound lanes of Interstate 79 have been fully shut down following a tractor-trailer accident.
I-79 split in Fairmont area being removed
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the lane split on Interstate 79 southbound in White Hall will be removed next week.
Single-vehicle accident leads to lane closure on I-79
A single-vehicle accident has led to a lane closure on Interstate 79 in Harrison County.
WDTV
Crews respond to structure, brush fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous emergency crews responded to a structure fire that spread into a brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire on Mount Clare Rd. in Clarksburg was reported around 1 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire started with a camper and quickly...
WDTV
Tractor-trailer crash causes major traffic delays on I-79 in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer accident caused major traffic delays northbound on I-79 in Morgantown on Friday. The crash was reported around 11:15 Friday Morning near mile marker 154, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the accident. Both northbound lanes...
Preston County sobriety checkpoint rescheduled
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Preston County in November.
WDTV
One person hospitalized after crash in Salem
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on E. Main St. in Salem and involved two vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital....
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled Wednesday night in Wetzel County
(WTRF) — A sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by the West Virginia State Police in Wetzel County on West Virginia State Route 2 near the entrance to the U.S. Post Office in Proctor. The checkpoint is Wednesday, November 9, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, and is an effort by...
WDTV
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454. No additional details have...
1 injured, traffic on I-79 South impacted after tractor-trailer accident
One person is injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound that has traffic backed up.
WDTV
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
Metro News
Man dies in Monongalia County crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Recorddelta
Two jailed after argument, discovery of stolen truck
BUCKHANNON — Two people received multiple charges and both are being held on large bonds following an incident in Upshur County. Miranda Kuhens, age 25 of Mannington, W.Va. and William Lee Baker Jr., age 44 with no address listed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. According to...
Another Meadowbrook Mall store confirms it’s closing
Another store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport confirmed that it will be closing its door for good, a store representative confirmed to 12 News on Thursday.
Maidsville man dies during Monongalia County accident
A Maidsville man has reportedly died during a traffic accident in Monongalia County on Monday, according to the West Virginia State Police.
Man arrested for harassing woman repeatedly over the phone
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having harassed a woman over the phone for several hours in the early hours of the morning days prior. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, Deputy Pingley responded to a caller who had reported a man repeatedly harassing her with phone calls and messages beginning just before 11:00pm that night.
The Recorddelta
Local man takes off on foot following domestic incident
BUCKHANNON — A 42-year-old man named Robert William Smith, of Buckhannon, was taken into custody after fleeing from law enforcement. Smith was allegedly involved in a domestic incident on Wednesday, November 4. According to the criminal complaint that was filed by Sergeant Darin Hissam of the Buckhannon City Police...
West Virginia Kroger will not close
A grocery store in Braxton County that was set to close in 2023 will keep its doors open.
WVNT-TV
Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties. Leaves on the ground in combination with very low humidity values, recently dry weather and breezy conditions will make for a dangerous setup for brushfires. Thankfully, rain will be returning Friday!
wajr.com
Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
