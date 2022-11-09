ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

WDTV

Crews respond to structure, brush fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous emergency crews responded to a structure fire that spread into a brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire on Mount Clare Rd. in Clarksburg was reported around 1 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire started with a camper and quickly...
WDTV

Tractor-trailer crash causes major traffic delays on I-79 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer accident caused major traffic delays northbound on I-79 in Morgantown on Friday. The crash was reported around 11:15 Friday Morning near mile marker 154, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the accident. Both northbound lanes...
WDTV

One person hospitalized after crash in Salem

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on E. Main St. in Salem and involved two vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital....
WDTV

Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454. No additional details have...
WDTV

Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
Metro News

Man dies in Monongalia County crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Recorddelta

Two jailed after argument, discovery of stolen truck

BUCKHANNON — Two people received multiple charges and both are being held on large bonds following an incident in Upshur County. Miranda Kuhens, age 25 of Mannington, W.Va. and William Lee Baker Jr., age 44 with no address listed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. According to...
Lootpress

Man arrested for harassing woman repeatedly over the phone

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having harassed a woman over the phone for several hours in the early hours of the morning days prior. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, Deputy Pingley responded to a caller who had reported a man repeatedly harassing her with phone calls and messages beginning just before 11:00pm that night.
The Recorddelta

Local man takes off on foot following domestic incident

BUCKHANNON — A 42-year-old man named Robert William Smith, of Buckhannon, was taken into custody after fleeing from law enforcement. Smith was allegedly involved in a domestic incident on Wednesday, November 4. According to the criminal complaint that was filed by Sergeant Darin Hissam of the Buckhannon City Police...
WVNT-TV

Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday

A Red Flag Warning​​ is in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties. Leaves on the ground in combination with very low humidity values, recently dry weather and breezy conditions will make for a dangerous setup for brushfires. Thankfully, rain will be returning Friday!
wajr.com

Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
