US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Southern Minnesota News
Trump Files Lawsuit To Avoid Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. Trump attorney David A. Warrington says, “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress...
Southern Minnesota News
Warnock, Walker Advance To Runoff For Senate Seat In Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation...
Southern Minnesota News
President Biden Nominates New IRS Commissioner
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has nominated a new commissioner to steer the IRS forward as it gets a massive funding boost. The tax collection agency’s current leader, Chuck Rettig, ends his term this week. Danny Werfel, who currently leads Boston Consulting Group’s global public sector practice,...
Southern Minnesota News
President Biden To Meet China’s PresidentXi On Monday For Taiwan, Russia Talks
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will meet Monday with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The face-to-face meeting comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations. It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of...
Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race
Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
Southern Minnesota News
REPORT: US Border Agency Leader Is Being Forced Out
WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus has been on the job less than a year. He was told to...
Southern Minnesota News
US Sending Ukraine $400 Million More In Military Aid
WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer...
