Election yields new faces

By ASHLEY KONTNIER

There will be two new faces on Kyle City Council after Miguel A. Zuniga topped incumbent Robert Rizo for the District 3 spot. Rizo, the current mayor pro tem, has served on council since May of 2019. There will be a run-off election held Dec. 13 to determine the District 1 councilperson. This seat was previously held by Dex Ellison, prior to his resignation in August 2022.County Judge Ruben Becerra maintained his position in a close race with challenger Mark Jones.

The three bond propositions on the ballot for Dripping Springs ISD failed to gain voter approval. Voters gave approval for the city of Kyle road bond proposition with a strong margin.

Nearly 83,000, or 48.65%, of registered Hays County voters headed to the polls during the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates from across the county were vying for numerous positions, including county judge, clerk and treasurer, criminal district attorney and justice of the peace, as well as two council seats in city of Kyle and a seat on the Wimberley ISD board of trustees.

These are the unofficial election results as of 11:44 p.m. Results will remain unofficial until canvassed and certified.

Hays County Judge

Ruben Becerra (incumbent) (D): 44,214 (50.44%)

Mark Jones (R): 43,439 (49.56%)

Hays County Commissioners

Precinct 2

Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (D): 10,847 (60.81%)

Mike Gonzalez (R): 6,991 (39.19%)

Precinct 4

Walt Smith (incumbent) (R): 15,189 (54.14%)

Susan Cook (I): 12,865 (45.86%)

County Clerk

Elaine Cárdenas (incumbent) (D): 46,188 (53.29%)

Linda Duran (R): 40,493 (46.71%)

County Treasurer

Daphne Sanchez Tenorio (D): 45,206 (52.23%)

Britney Bolton Richey (R): 41,342 (47.77%)

District Clerk

Avrey Anderson (D): 44,155 (51.03%)

Beverly Crumley (R): 42,369 (48.97%)

District Attorney

Kelly Higgins (D): 46,299 (53.06%)

David Puryear (R): 40,956 (46.94%)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Sandra Bryant (incumbent) (D): 9,159 (56.76%)

Karen Marshall (R): 6,976 (43.24%)

Kyle City Council

District 1

Marina Tupikov: 1,648 (15.37%)

Neal Breen: 607 (5.66%)

Marc McKinney: 2,046 (19.09%)

Amanda Stark: 3,120 (29.10%)

Nick Madsen: 1,082 (10.09%)

Bear Heiser 2,217 (20.68%)

District 3

Robert Rizo (incumbent): 5,044 (46.87%)

Miguel A. Zuniga: 5,717 (53.13%)

City of Kyle Prop A

The issuance of bonds in the amount of $294,000,000 for streets, bridges and sidewalks and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

For: 8,543 (64.64%)

Against: 4,674 (35.36%)

Dripping Springs ISD Bond Election

Prop A

The issuance of $199,280,000 of bonds by DSISD for school facilities including a new elementary school and middle school expansion, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For: 9,483 (48.30%)

Against: 10,1049 (51.70%)

Prop B

The issuance of $275,350,000 of bonds by DSISD for school facilities including a new high school and the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For: 9,063 (46.20%)

Against: 10,553 (53.80%)

Prop C

The issuance of $6,505,000 of bonds by DSISD for instructional technology and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For: 9,092 (46.45%)

Against: 10,483 (53.55%)

Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees

Place 5

Chad Canine: 3,960 (50.72%)

Lindsey Deringer: 3,847 (49.28%)