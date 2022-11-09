ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Republican Nicole Malliotakis defends NY-11 seat

By By Erin Durkin
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eu6ck_0j3pFMv200
Malliotakis, who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election, enjoyed former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the race. John Minchillo/AP Photo

NEW YORK — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis won reelection as New York City’s lone GOP House member Tuesday in a rematch against the moderate Democrat she unseated two years ago.

Malliotakis fended off challenger Max Rose in New York’s 11th Congressional District which covers the relatively conservative borough of Staten Island and a right-leaning slice of Brooklyn. Malliotakis had 62 percent of the vote to 38 percent for Rose Tuesday night.

“What an amazing, amazing mandate from the people of Staten Island and southern Brooklyn,” she said at an election night party. “That’s what this race was always about — about stopping the disastrous policies that we’ve seen under one-party rule. I’m very hopeful that we will see a balance come to both our state and our country tonight.”

Rose conceded the race in his own election night speech.

“While tonight’s outcome is certainly not what we hoped for, in this party and as proud Americans, we respect the outcomes of elections,” he said. “The truth is that believing in and fighting for what America can and must become is not for the faint of heart. May I add, neither is being a Staten Island Democrat.”

Rose, a U.S. Army veteran, focused his campaign on abortion rights, seeking to motivate voters after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade .

Malliotakis, meanwhile, hammered away at New Yorkers’ sense of lawlessness, accusing Rose of supporting a “pro-crime agenda” and blaming him for a controversial state bail reform law that he opposed.

Her message appears to have resonated more forcefully. A poll weeks before Election Day showed that voters in the district saw the economy and crime as the top issues, with abortion trailing far behind.

Malliotakis beat Rose by a much more dramatic margin this year than 2020, when she won by six points .

The district voted decisively for Donald Trump in 2020, even though registered Democrats outnumber Republicans there, and its House seat has repeatedly flipped between Democratic and Republican control. Rose won the seat in 2018 by defeating an incumbent Republican.

Democrats attempted to seize an advantage this go-round by passing a redistricting plan that would have grafted solidly Democratic sections of Brooklyn onto the district. But that plan was thrown out by the courts as an illegal gerrymander.

Instead, Rose struggled in a year where Democrats were scrambling to avoid losses in the midterms, and he didn’t get any advertising help help from the DCCC. The NRCC and outside groups also stayed out of the ad fight, making this year’s race a relatively muted affair. By contrast, outside groups poured millions of dollars into ads during their 2020 contest.

Malliotakis, who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election, also enjoyed Trump’s endorsement in the race.

The Staten Island race is the only competitive congressional contest centered in New York City, where the winners of the Democratic primaries in other districts are almost assured victory in their general elections.

Other city House incumbents were reelected or poised to be Tuesday evening.

And in a district covering portions of Manhattan and Brooklyn, Dan Goldman, an attorney who represented House Democrats in Trump’s impeachment, won election in a new seat carved out by redistricting .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Trump impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman wins in heavily Democratic New York district

Daniel Goldman has prevailed in his heavily Democratic New York district, easily triumphing over GOP nominee Benine Hamdan in the midterm elections. The lawyer, who served as lead counsel during the first impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, sailed to victory in the 10th Congressional District, which has a D+69 partisan voter index. He also carried roughly a quarter of the vote in August's hotly contested primary race for the open district, even defeating an incumbent member of the New York delegation, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY).
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Advocate

Gay Republican Beats Gay Democrat in N.Y. Congressional Race

New York’s third Congressional District has a new gay elected congressman, but the victory is a feather in the cap of Republicans, not Democrats. It was the first time two openly gay congressional candidates faced off in a general election. Republican George Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman and turned the seat from blue to red.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results

NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. For complete election results: CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures.  CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York.”
NEW YORK STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Maloney Loses NY House Seat in One Bright Spot for GOP

It was a good night for Democrats, but for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the DCCC lost its most important race: his own. Maloney, the New York Democrat charged with leading the House Democrats’ re-election efforts, lost his seat in an upset on Tuesday night. He called his Republican opponent, Mike Lawler, Wednesday morning to concede.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
278K+
Followers
16K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy