28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Montclair voters overwhelmingly back $187.7 million investment in schools
On Tuesday, Montclair voters overwhelmingly approved the largest investment in its schools in the township’s history, $187.7 million, promising relief to a school system that for decades has relied on Band-Aid fixes to its aging buildings. In unofficial results reported by the Essex County Clerk's office at 1:45 p.m....
Montclair councilor holding meeting on Lackawanna Plaza tonight
Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings is holding a community meeting tonight, Nov. 10, to provide information to Montclair residents about the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan, which is under consideration by the Montclair Township Council. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 205 Claremont Ave. The meeting...
essexnewsdaily.com
Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
Montclair’s Trina Paulus celebrates her tale of two intrepid caterpillars
Trina Paulus, 91, has had a long life as an artist, environmentalist, activist, author and deep thinker, and she’s not slowing down. On Friday, Nov. 4, community members gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her book, “Hope for the Flowers.”. State Sen. Nia Gill presented Paulus with...
Seton Hall routs Monmouth in Shaheen Holloway’s return
Tray Jackson posted 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, freshman Tae Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds
Vanguard Theater launches its second season in Montclair
The Vanguard Theater launched its second Mainstage season in Montclair on Thursday, Nov. 3, with “The Spitfire Grill,” a musical about a young woman who moves to Gilead, a rural town in Wisconsin, after being released from prison. The play — along with “Passing Strange,” “Cabaret” and “Spring...
Montclair school leaders celebrate referendum win, look to future
Montclair school district officials are celebrating their referendum victory and thanking the community for its overwhelming support, but they say they know the work has only just begun. On Tuesday, voters backed the district's $187.7 million plan for repairs and upgrades to all 11 of the district school buildings. In...
baristanet.com
Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
Montclair’s Midtown parking deck opening on Thursday
For roughly nine months, the Midtown Parking Deck has sat empty, a hulking shell and a tease to businesses and residents looking forward to the luxury and relief of more badly needed spaces. Delays, often unexplained, left the community wondering at times if the project had been forsaken for good.
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown Green
The dangers at the crosswalk intersection of S. Park Pl and South Street.Morristown Minute. One of the busiest intersections in the heart of Morristown is also one of the deadliest, with an average of one fatality every two years.
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
roi-nj.com
Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment
Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
Montclair residents head to the polls for 2022 Election Day
Polling places for 2022 Election Day are open and Montclairians can cast their ballots for U.S. congressperson, Essex County executive, the Montclair school bond referendum and the Montclair Board of Education until 8 p.m. To find your polling place, click here or use this interactive map. The school bond referendum...
N.J election results 2022: Bergen County
Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County
Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Monmouth County, NJ sobriety checkpoint set up for this weekend
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP— Heads up if you plan to travel through Monmouth County tomorrow night. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in an effort to combat drunk driving in the state.
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results
A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.
