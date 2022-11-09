ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, IL

Missing U of I student found dead

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A missing University of Illinois student has been found dead. The Peoria County Coroner's office confirms that 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead on November 9. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane...
PEORIA, IL
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Police: Family dispute leads to criminal damage arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after a two-week investigation, according to our media partner WLDS. Officials say 28-year-old Ethan E. Thornley was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on five counts of criminal property damage. We're told Thornley was a person of interest...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Juvenile arrested in Springfield shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday night for multiple firearm offenses after shots were fired in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department says it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Foster family concerned over DCFS handling of Hunter Drew's case

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three-year-old Hunter Drew died last month, just weeks after he was taken from his aunt and uncle and given to his biological father. Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter and then not...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
OSHA proposes fines against Caterpillar after worker death

MAPLETON, Ill. (AP) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $145,000 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. The Peoria County coroner said Steven...
PEORIA, IL
Driver chased and threatened with firearm in road rage incident

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — Jacksonville Police arrested a man on Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident, according to our media partner at WLDS. Police say they received a call from a female driver at 12:21 p.m. saying she was being followed after her car was hit and was threatened with a gun.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Springfield moving forward on purchasing new police cars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward to update the Springfield Police Department fleet. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says that officers are currently being forced to drive older units because of the pandemic. The city wants to spend nearly $350,000 on seven hybrid police interceptors.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
First responders Toy and Food Drive this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The third annual First Responders Toy and Food Drive is happening this weekend. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza parking lot in Springfield. First responders will position their emergency vehicles in the shape of a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Revolutionary surgery saves farmer's amputated hand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A tragic accident for a central Illinois farmer is creating buzz in the medical community after a unique surgery performed for the first time in the Midwest is giving him a new life. For every farmer, the fall means harvest season and one of the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Woman charged in 3-year-old's death pleads not guilty

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's been less than a month since a Carlinville woman was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old. On October 20, police say Ashley Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles when she threw 3-year-old Hunter Drew. The toddler hit...
CARLINVILLE, IL
Car catches on fire after two-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a two-vehicle crash near 9th and Madison street on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says one of the drivers ran a red light and that created a collision. We're told one of the vehicles ended up on its side and the other one...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
No charges for former Springfield officer after racist posts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A former Springfield Police Officer will not face charges after making "disturbing posts on social media." Controversy swirled around former officer Aaron Nichols on April 1 after being accused of posting racist comments on social media. After being made aware of alleged racist comments the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash on I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead, two people suffered life-threatening injuries, and a third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-55 Tuesday night. Illinois State Police (ISP) say it happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County. Interstate 55 southbound near Toronto...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield mayor to discuss casino on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A special panel will be held on Monday between Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder and the Central Illinois Licensed Beverage Association (CILBA) to discuss the mayor's resolution for a casino in Springfield. The CILBA originally opposed the resolution on October 14 and members spoke about their...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Warming centers in Springfield locations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Taylorville honors WWII Veterans

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville celebrated its veterans on Friday. They held a Veterans Day ceremony focused on honoring World War II veterans. The service featured a wall dedicated to those who served in the war and are now gone. "As people bring forth names we will get more...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed

MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...

