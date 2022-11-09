ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Veterans Day 2022: Staten Island’s ‘Lady Victory’ among 25 patriotic monuments to get ‘bath’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYC Parks’ Citywide Monuments gave 25 patriotic monuments across the city a “bath” so they can look their best in time for Veterans Day on Friday. Among the city monuments getting spruced up are the 10-foot tall 700-pound statue known as “Lady Victory” -- erected in honor of World War I veterans -- who sits in the center of Pleasant Plains Avenue.
greenwichsentinel.com

Remarkable First Signing Day at Greenwich High School

23 student-athletes were honored at Greenwich High School’s first Signing Day today. Congratulations and wow!. Drinkall, William Rowing University of Pennsylvania. Flaherty, Liam Swimming California Baptist University. Garcia, Javiera Diving Fordham University. Jhamb, Maya Rowing Columbia University. Koester, Lauren Rowing Stanford University. Kosinski, Charles Water Polo Santa Clara University.
The Staten Island Advance

Rangers vs. Red Wings predictions, odds and NHL best bets for 11/10

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers will visit the Detroit Red Wings for a Thursday night matchup, and we anticipate a tightly contested affair. New York enters the matchup with a 6-5-3 record but has dropped three straight games, one of which was to the Red Wings. Detroit enters Thursday’s contest with a 7-3-3 mark, but they dropped their most recent game to the Montreal Canadiens.
The Staten Island Advance

Car skids onto lawn after South Ave. crash, homeowner says. Limo parked on street damaged.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A work truck careened onto a lawn in Mariners Harbor during the Friday morning rush hour, according to the homeowner. The truck sideswiped two vehicles that were parked on the street on the 500 block of busy South Avenue between Amador and Wemple streets around 8:30 a.m., according to the homeowner, who declined to have his name published in the Advance/SILive.com.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 10, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Marilyn Falcone Smith, 59, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucille DeMartini Falcone. Wife to Thomas Smith, Mrs. Falcone was a member of Hope Church who enjoyed walks in the park, spending time with her family, and her two cats Paris and Cali. Read the full obit on SILive.
The Staten Island Advance

A contentious exchange between defense crash expert, prosecutor at trial of Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a contentious day on the witness stand Thursday in Supreme Court, St. George. What started on day six of the Robert Mustari trial as frustration on the part of Justice Mario F. Mattei over an absentee detective, ended with prosecutors attacking the methods, and ethics, of a crash expert called by the defense.
PIX11

Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
The Staten Island Advance

Eltingville Veteran honored with vehicle in honor of Veterans Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Ahead of Veterans Day, Progressive Insurance celebrated it’s 10th annual Keys to Progress giveaway. In doing so they honored 100 veterans and military-related organizations with keys to vehicles that will provide them reliable transportation. In collaboration with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Progressive located and purchased certified vehicles from Enterprise’s U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs. Additionally, the vehicles to be given away each come with six months of paid insurance, courtesy of Enterprise. This year’s giveaway will bring the total number of donated vehicles through the Keys to Progress program to over 900 since 2013.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

