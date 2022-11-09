Read full article on original website
HS girls’ basketball 2022-23: Meet the St. Joseph-by-the-Sea Vikings, who are poised to repeat as Archdiocesan champs (PHOTOS)
(Editor’s note: SILive.com and the Advance will visit a select few girls’ hoops camps during workout to meet and greet those teams and interview some players and coaches. The actual preview of each Island team will be published later this for month) In the gymnasium at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea...
HS football: Curtis fights the good fight, but falls short against rival Erasmus Hall, 35-20
What’d you think, Curtis would wilt vs. perennial powerhouse Erasmus Hall Thursday night?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Youth sports roundup: Lava Restaurant Warpath record SIBFL Senior win
The Lava Restaurant Warpath closed out the Staten Island Boys Football League Senior division regular season with a 46-7 triumph over Joyce’s Tavern Irish Rebels last weekend. Brothers Salvatore and Marcello Vitale anchored the Warpath defense, while Heath McFarland, Jayden Burch, Khalid Osman and Anthony Papacena all reached the...
College basketball — CSI women’s preview: Dolphins hope to keep gaining ground
In trying to make the College of Staten Island’s women’s basketball program seaworthy for Division II, Nicole Sarcone is taking her progress where she can find it, understanding it never comes quickly enough. The fifth-year coach brings a small, young, fast team into the Dolphins’ first season –...
Veterans Day 2022: Staten Island’s ‘Lady Victory’ among 25 patriotic monuments to get ‘bath’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYC Parks’ Citywide Monuments gave 25 patriotic monuments across the city a “bath” so they can look their best in time for Veterans Day on Friday. Among the city monuments getting spruced up are the 10-foot tall 700-pound statue known as “Lady Victory” -- erected in honor of World War I veterans -- who sits in the center of Pleasant Plains Avenue.
greenwichsentinel.com
Remarkable First Signing Day at Greenwich High School
23 student-athletes were honored at Greenwich High School’s first Signing Day today. Congratulations and wow!. Drinkall, William Rowing University of Pennsylvania. Flaherty, Liam Swimming California Baptist University. Garcia, Javiera Diving Fordham University. Jhamb, Maya Rowing Columbia University. Koester, Lauren Rowing Stanford University. Kosinski, Charles Water Polo Santa Clara University.
Rangers vs. Red Wings predictions, odds and NHL best bets for 11/10
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers will visit the Detroit Red Wings for a Thursday night matchup, and we anticipate a tightly contested affair. New York enters the matchup with a 6-5-3 record but has dropped three straight games, one of which was to the Red Wings. Detroit enters Thursday’s contest with a 7-3-3 mark, but they dropped their most recent game to the Montreal Canadiens.
Want a chance to win $5,000? Coffee Mate is urging runners to skip the traditional Turkey Trot.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In an effort to stop the disruption of the morning coffee routine, Coffee Mate is asking fans to skip the infamous turkey trot this year for a chance to win $5,000. The brand is taking a stand against Thanksgiving Day 5Ks, or Turkey Trots, and...
Staten Island Philharmonic hosts free concert Sunday at the JCC honoring local heroes: Bring your hero and get a shout out!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Philharmonic will present “Beloved Community,” a free concert honoring local heroes, Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. in the Social Hall of the Joan and Alan Bernikow Jewish Community Center located at 1466 Manor Rd. in Sea View. Conducted by...
Through poetry and music, Sacred Heart School gives thanks to Staten Island veterans
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, students and staff at Sacred Heart School in West Brighton were able to give their thanks to veterans during a special ceremony earlier this week. The school resumed its traditional Veterans Day assembly, which included...
Look familiar? The corner of Jewett and Forest avenues through the years | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The corner of Jewett and Forest avenues in Port Richmond has always been busy with commerce and travel. Growing up in the area, we walked that way often to go shopping at “The Plaza” with my mom, and later it was up Jewett Avenue to all of my friends who lived up in Westerleigh.
Car skids onto lawn after South Ave. crash, homeowner says. Limo parked on street damaged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A work truck careened onto a lawn in Mariners Harbor during the Friday morning rush hour, according to the homeowner. The truck sideswiped two vehicles that were parked on the street on the 500 block of busy South Avenue between Amador and Wemple streets around 8:30 a.m., according to the homeowner, who declined to have his name published in the Advance/SILive.com.
Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 10, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Marilyn Falcone Smith, 59, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucille DeMartini Falcone. Wife to Thomas Smith, Mrs. Falcone was a member of Hope Church who enjoyed walks in the park, spending time with her family, and her two cats Paris and Cali. Read the full obit on SILive.
A fresh country kitchen on the South Shore | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At a recent food competition over Bacon-Egg-and-Cheese, one sandwich contender stood out — the BEC at Fina’s Farmhouse. The Tottenville breakfast and lunch spot landed in a tie for second place. But we had to take a more intent look at the restaurant behind the dish, one that showed admirable attention to detail.
Hempstead prepares for possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin announced preparations this morning in Roosevelt.
A contentious exchange between defense crash expert, prosecutor at trial of Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a contentious day on the witness stand Thursday in Supreme Court, St. George. What started on day six of the Robert Mustari trial as frustration on the part of Justice Mario F. Mattei over an absentee detective, ended with prosecutors attacking the methods, and ethics, of a crash expert called by the defense.
Faith leaders react to latest high-profile gun incidents in nation, Staten Island, as they raise concern for youths
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In recent months, Staten Island has seen its fair share of gun-related crime, from a shooting outside of Tottenville High School, to an increase of armed robberies in Port Richmond, and countless instances of firearms recovered as a result of NYPD police work. High-profile instances...
Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
There are bats on Staten Island — and they play key role in ecosystem. Effort creates new habitats.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s bats, including species like the little brown bat that is capable of eating thousands of mosquitos a night, will have new habitats in Historic Richmond Town as part of a new local partnership. The small wooden homes, equipped with a protected interior...
Eltingville Veteran honored with vehicle in honor of Veterans Day
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Ahead of Veterans Day, Progressive Insurance celebrated it’s 10th annual Keys to Progress giveaway. In doing so they honored 100 veterans and military-related organizations with keys to vehicles that will provide them reliable transportation. In collaboration with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Progressive located and purchased certified vehicles from Enterprise’s U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs. Additionally, the vehicles to be given away each come with six months of paid insurance, courtesy of Enterprise. This year’s giveaway will bring the total number of donated vehicles through the Keys to Progress program to over 900 since 2013.
