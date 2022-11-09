ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bertie voters elect two new Commissioners

WINDSOR – Michael White and Corey Ballance Sr. will have new part-time jobs beginning next month. According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s General Election, White and Ballance respectively won the District 2 and District 3 seats on the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. This marked the second attempt by both men to earn a seat on the board. Each lost their first bids in the 2018 Democratic Primary.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Candidates weigh in on election night results

Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger. Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.
jocoreport.com

Sheriff Steve Bizzell, Incumbents Win Reelection

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell (R) won reelection Tuesday. Sheriff Bizzell received over 92 percent support of all ballots cast with 53,383 votes. Local bail bondsman David Marshburn was unsuccessful in his write-in campaign for sheriff. 4,334 write-in ballots were received, in unofficial results. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Tom...
neusenews.com

Rogers beats Ingram to become Lenoir County Sheriff

On February 24, 2022, Jackie Rogers filed to be a candidate for Lenoir County Sheriff. Last night, the voters of Lenoir County made their choice, naming Rogers as their sheriff-elect. With more than 30 years in law enforcement, Rogers platformed on making Lenoir County a safer place to live and raise families.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

3 New Members Elected To Johnston County School Board

Johnston County voters elected three new members to the Johnston County school board Tuesday. Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan and Michelle Antoine were elected to four year terms. Tippett led the ticket with 36,542 votes (21.99%), Donovan came in second with 30,420 votes (18.28%), and Antoine secured the third seat with...
wcti12.com

Don Davis vies for NC's First Congressional District seat

Snow Hill, Greene County — In Snow Hill, Don Davis’ watch party will begin at 7:30. Don Davis is vying for NC’s First Congressional District seat. Davis said he is fighting to keep the seat Democrat. District 1 covers 15 counties, and includes Pitt, Martin, Wayne, and...
SNOW HILL, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Jones County Heritage Festival coming to Jones County Fairgrounds

On November 12th and 13th, the Jones county Heritage Festival is coming to the Jones County Fairgrounds and Brock Mill in Trenton. Per their Facebook event post, “Jones County’s Heritage Festival is a celebration of rural agricultural life in southeastern North Carolina. The festival features hands-on heritage skills and activities including looping tobacco, basket making, taxidermy, hand shelling corn, making butter, milking a cow, spinning yarn, quilting, farm animal petting zoo, trapping, and grinding corn. Local talent acts will be featured on the “big stage” so you can sit a spell and enjoy some good food and the show! The highlight of the day is the Heritage Interviewees.”
JONES COUNTY, NC

