WINDSOR – Michael White and Corey Ballance Sr. will have new part-time jobs beginning next month. According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s General Election, White and Ballance respectively won the District 2 and District 3 seats on the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. This marked the second attempt by both men to earn a seat on the board. Each lost their first bids in the 2018 Democratic Primary.

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO