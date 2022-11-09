Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bertie voters elect two new Commissioners
WINDSOR – Michael White and Corey Ballance Sr. will have new part-time jobs beginning next month. According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s General Election, White and Ballance respectively won the District 2 and District 3 seats on the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. This marked the second attempt by both men to earn a seat on the board. Each lost their first bids in the 2018 Democratic Primary.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Candidates weigh in on election night results
Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
WITN
Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger. Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.
newbernnow.com
NC Board of Elections Held Emergency Meeting After Craven County Precinct Temporarily Ran Out of Ballots
People heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the Town of River Bend, NC were unable to vote at that time because the precinct ran out of ballots at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Nov. 8, 2022. Ballots were delivered at 4 p.m. by Craven County Board of Elections personnel.
jocoreport.com
Sheriff Steve Bizzell, Incumbents Win Reelection
Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell (R) won reelection Tuesday. Sheriff Bizzell received over 92 percent support of all ballots cast with 53,383 votes. Local bail bondsman David Marshburn was unsuccessful in his write-in campaign for sheriff. 4,334 write-in ballots were received, in unofficial results. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Tom...
carolinajournal.com
BREAKING: NC Board of Elections extends voting 1 hour in 3 precincts with delays
The N.C. State Board of Elections (NCSBE) had an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Election Day to extend voting for three precincts that had experienced delays. The board voted unanimously to approve a motion to extend voting for one additional hour at all three. The precincts in question were...
‘Word of mouth.’ How underdog Democratic candidate Willie Rowe won Wake sheriff’s race
Donnie Harrison had money, name recognition and already had been Wake sheriff before. Here’s how Willie Rowe says he got elected.
neusenews.com
Rogers beats Ingram to become Lenoir County Sheriff
On February 24, 2022, Jackie Rogers filed to be a candidate for Lenoir County Sheriff. Last night, the voters of Lenoir County made their choice, naming Rogers as their sheriff-elect. With more than 30 years in law enforcement, Rogers platformed on making Lenoir County a safer place to live and raise families.
jocoreport.com
3 New Members Elected To Johnston County School Board
Johnston County voters elected three new members to the Johnston County school board Tuesday. Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan and Michelle Antoine were elected to four year terms. Tippett led the ticket with 36,542 votes (21.99%), Donovan came in second with 30,420 votes (18.28%), and Antoine secured the third seat with...
wcti12.com
Don Davis vies for NC's First Congressional District seat
Snow Hill, Greene County — In Snow Hill, Don Davis’ watch party will begin at 7:30. Don Davis is vying for NC’s First Congressional District seat. Davis said he is fighting to keep the seat Democrat. District 1 covers 15 counties, and includes Pitt, Martin, Wayne, and...
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
Rowe turns back Harrison to win term as Wake County sheriff
Willie Rowe, a 28-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, won the race for sheriff on Tuesday night, defeating former Sheriff Donnie Harrison.
publicradioeast.org
Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership
In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
4 new faces: Here’s who won the Raleigh City Council races.
The Raleigh City Council was guaranteed to have at least three new members after Tuesday’s election.
Officials working to improve affordable workforce housing in Beaufort Co.
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County officials are discussing ways to improve access to affordable workforce housing in the area. “I think most of us that have gone around and talked to businesses, talked to the school district… have heard about the problems businesses have attracting people to come to work, problems that the school […]
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin wins 2nd term, but with a very different City Council
“We have to keep in mind that this isn’t about politics, and it’s not about campaigning,” Baldwin said. ‘This is about government.”
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
Wake County has a new sheriff as Willie Rowe defeats Donnie Harrison
Willie Rowe, a former Sheriff’s Office major, defeated former sheriff Donnie Harrison.
cbs17
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force and an internal investigation is underway, according to the Town Administrator. On Thursday, Town Administrator Joel Killion confirmed that Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan...
neusenews.com
Jones County Heritage Festival coming to Jones County Fairgrounds
On November 12th and 13th, the Jones county Heritage Festival is coming to the Jones County Fairgrounds and Brock Mill in Trenton. Per their Facebook event post, “Jones County’s Heritage Festival is a celebration of rural agricultural life in southeastern North Carolina. The festival features hands-on heritage skills and activities including looping tobacco, basket making, taxidermy, hand shelling corn, making butter, milking a cow, spinning yarn, quilting, farm animal petting zoo, trapping, and grinding corn. Local talent acts will be featured on the “big stage” so you can sit a spell and enjoy some good food and the show! The highlight of the day is the Heritage Interviewees.”
