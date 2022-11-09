Read full article on original website
paonlinecasino.com
Merry Million: Scratch-off ticket sold in central Pa. wins top prize
A “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. Big Mouth on the Run on North George Street, West York, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off ticket sells for $20,...
fox29.com
Winning $2.6 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - It may not be worth over $2 billion, but one lucky winner is the proud owner of $2.6 million lottery ticket in Chester County. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold at Mr. Bottle Beverage at 521 East Lancaster Avenue for the November 8 drawing.
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Washington County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was a $3 Million Snow Bank Scratch-Off. The winning ticket was sold at Sheetz at 2401 Washington Road in Canonsburg. The store will receive a...
abc27.com
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off sold in York County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million dollars. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Big Mouth On The Run, located at 1308 North George Street in West York, sold a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. We Wish You a Merry Million is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
11 News looks into issues with Powerball tickets, drawing
PITTSBURGH — Multiple people contacted Channel 11 to find out why they were having difficulties or couldn’t buy a Powerball ticket online hours before the drawing was supposed to take place. Channel 11 worked to get answers from the Pennsylvania Lottery after one man said he tried for...
A Winner's Worry: Lottery-winning reality check
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So...you didn't win the big one. Someone in California won Powerball's big jackpot of over $2 billion. There was also a big Mega Millions drawing last night and another Powerball drawing tonight. So, what is your play-or-don't-play threshold? It wasn't all that long ago when a lottery game reached $100 million and lines formed to buy tickets. Now, $150 million barely draws a yawn. "When jackpots get to the three, four, or 500 million range, we really start to see an uptick in sales," said Drew Svitko, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. "Anything over that and sales grow very dramatically."This...
Ten PA Lottery Powerball tickets sold totaling $3.2M
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing 10 winning Powerball® tickets from the Saturday drawing that are worth a combined total of $3.2 million. The winnings include two prizes worth $1 million sold in Bucks and Allegheny counties and eight other prizes worth $150,000 sold in Montgomery, Columbia, Blair, and Allegheny counties. The […]
Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million
Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
wtae.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at GetGo
FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It wasn't the big jackpot, but someone has a $1 million winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The ticket was sold at GetGo on Hayden Boulevard (Route 51), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five white balls...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
975thefanatic.com
PhillyBite
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
