Lincoln Home hosts 'A Stitch in Time '
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield will be hosting "A Stitch in Time" event. "A Stitch in Time" is an event where participants will be knitting and crocheting like they did in the 1800s. No prior experience is needed. Park rangers will discuss...
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will get a chance to try out their Wheel of Fortune skills next year. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! if coming to the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Performing Arts Center on January 19. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment...
Warming centers in Springfield locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
First responders Toy and Food Drive this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The third annual First Responders Toy and Food Drive is happening this weekend. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza parking lot in Springfield. First responders will position their emergency vehicles in the shape of a...
Springfield hosts annual Veterans Day Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield started Veterans Day off with its 10th annual Veteran's Day Parade. People were encouraged to line the parade route as a way to honor veterans and bring awareness to veterans. "So people can be aware you know what I'm saying and maybe the young...
ISBE guidelines for free, reduced meals for childcare centers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced the guidelines for free and reduced-priced meals at participating childcare centers. Childcare centers and daycare homes that are participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) must provide meals to enrolled children at no additional cost.
ALPLM honors veterans with Air Force band
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum honored veterans on Friday with a special performance from the U.S. Air Force band, Airlifter Brass, and a memorial flame burning outside the museum. Organizers say they hope everyone who visited the museum on Veterans Day took a...
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Department is still looking for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The Program is open to kids in Christian County under 13. For any questions or those wanting to make a donation contact the Taylorville Police Department.
Casey's offering free coffee to military members
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Casey's General Store is offering free coffee to active service military members and military veterans. Eligible participants can pick up their coffee on Veterans day. Casey's is also accepting round-up donations on purchases to Hope for the Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots throughout November...
Holidays can be harder for people battling addiction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As we get closer to the holiday season, many people are getting ready to spend more time with family and friends and while the holiday season is a happy time for many people, some people actually feel more depressed during the holidays. Many people think...
Unique program creates a lifetime of memories for Central Illinois farmers
Central Illinois is surrounded by farmland, with countless stories filling each field. One local photographer is making sure those memories are passed down from one generation to the next. Harvest has wrapped up on the Thomas farm in Menard County. "My husband and I farm with my parents and my...
Revolutionary surgery saves farmer's amputated hand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A tragic accident for a central Illinois farmer is creating buzz in the medical community after a unique surgery performed for the first time in the Midwest is giving him a new life. For every farmer, the fall means harvest season and one of the...
Springfield mayor to discuss casino on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A special panel will be held on Monday between Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder and the Central Illinois Licensed Beverage Association (CILBA) to discuss the mayor's resolution for a casino in Springfield. The CILBA originally opposed the resolution on October 14 and members spoke about their...
Scam letters promising money winnings
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICD) — "Congratulations! You are the winner!" These are the words on fake letters floating Champaign County asking people to deposit a check to receive a large amount of money in return. The letter asks that you deposit the check for $2,675, call a representative and...
Missing U of I student found dead
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A missing University of Illinois student has been found dead. The Peoria County Coroner's office confirms that 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead on November 9. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane...
Holocaust survivor to speak in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Holocaust survivor will share his story on Wednesday in Champaign. Bill Gingold will be speaking from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hillel, 503 E. John St., Champaign. Gingold was born in Warsaw, Poland, and grew up in Warshaw before escaping into Soviet Russia...
Candidates announced for vacant District 186 school board seat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the names of those seeking to fill the District 186 School Board seat left vacant after the passing of Mike Zimmers. The Board of Education, Springfield School District No. 186, will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday to interview candidates for the Sub-District 4 seat.
CWLP will stop using ash ponds in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During Tuesdays Springfield Committee of the Whole meeting, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) gave a presentation on its pre-closure activities for its Dallman ash ponds. The presentation also included the status of the new lime lagoons construction currently underway in preparation for meeting State...
Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed
MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
Springfield moving forward on purchasing new police cars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward to update the Springfield Police Department fleet. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says that officers are currently being forced to drive older units because of the pandemic. The city wants to spend nearly $350,000 on seven hybrid police interceptors.
