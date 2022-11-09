ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Up Wyoming

Election Results – Natrona County Assessor

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
Laird, Nicolaysen, Milne win four-year seats on Natrona County Commission

CASPER, Wyo. — Three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission were up for election this year, and all three will be filled by Republican candidates. Republican Dallas Laird, a former Casper City Council member, secured the most votes in the race to fill the four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Incumbent Commissioners Jim Milne and Peter Nicolaysen secured enough votes to grab the two other seats available, defeating Democratic challenger Tom Radosevich and Libertarian challenger Shawn Johnson.
PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action

If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
Leah Juarez defeats Seth Coleman in race for mayor of Mills; challengers gain council seats

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Mills will be getting a new mayor starting in January after Leah Juarez defeated incumbent Seth Coleman in the General Election. Juarez, owner of the Fox Spa, defeated Coleman with 60.43% of the vote, according to the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. A total of 844 votes were cast.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime

A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour

CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
