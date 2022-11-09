ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, AR

Republican Phillip Hamaker elected as Union County Justice of the Peace District 11

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Phillip Hamaker (R) elected as Union County Justice of the Peace District 11.

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Leroy Martin wins Columbia County sheriff's race by 2-to-1 margin

Columbia County voters on Tuesday promoted investigator Leroy Martin to the post of sheriff, succeeding retiring Mike Loe. Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013 (66.59 percent) to 2,013 (33.41 percent). Foster previously served as county sheriff when he was appointed by the Quorum...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

ULM Honors Program presents at annual national meeting

MONROE La, (KTVE/KARD) — From October 13, 2022, to October 15, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe Honors Program attended the annual meeting of the National Society for Minorities in Honors in Wilder, KY. The conference had the theme “Breaking Down Boundaries: Disrupting Honors and the Future of Honors Education.” Dr. Joshua Stockley, Director of […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bradley wins bid to become Grambling mayor

The city of Grambling is in for significant change in its government following Tuesday’s election results. Former City Council member Alvin Bradley, a Democrat, hauled in a majority 50.86% of the vote (383 ballots cast), outdistancing Democratic incumbent Edward Jones, who totaled 32.80% of votes (247). Current Councilman Toby...
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Library designated as ‘Safe Place’ new site

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Library has joined the Christopher Youth Center’s ‘Safe Place’ program to provide kids of the community with a place to stay in case of an emergency. The program was designed to help young people with any type of difficult situation. Union Parish Library director, Stephanie Herrmann, says […]
UNION PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Former Magnolian Tim Griffin will become Arkansas attorney general

Tim Griffin, who has served the past eight years as lieutenant governor, was elected Tuesday as Arkansas’ new attorney general. The election of Griffin, a Magnolia High School graduate, was part of the Republican Party’s sweep of the state’s constitutional offices. With 85 percent of precincts reporting,...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?

We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

