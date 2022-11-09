ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
ARIZONA STATE
kitco.com

Race for U.S. Congress is tight, no Republican 'red wave'

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats did better than expected, and control of Congress and President Joe Biden's agenda was unclear on Wednesday morning. Many of the most competitive races were too close to call but Republicans acknowledged that the...
WISCONSIN STATE
kitco.com

Republican 'red wave' turns into a ripple, Georgia Senate headed to runoff

ALPHARETTA, Ga./PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats performed better than expected, as control of the Senate hinged on three races that remained too close to call on Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and...
GEORGIA STATE
The 74

Second-Highest Youth Midterm Voter Turnout in 3 Decades, Early Estimates Show

Youth voters contributed to better-than-expected results for Democrats nationwide this election cycle, turning out at their second-highest midterm rate in three decades. Some 27% of all people ages 18 to 29 cast ballots, more than in any recent midterm election except 2018, according to estimates from Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic […]
GEORGIA STATE
News 8 WROC

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

(CBS) – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the subpoena “is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity […]
kitco.com

Michigan, Kentucky lead night of state abortion rights victories

DETROIT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Voters across the country signaled their support for abortion rights on Tuesday, with three states approving ballot measures to protect abortion and voters in deeply conservative Kentucky rejecting an anti-abortion measure. In the battleground state of Michigan, voters passed a constitutional amendment that enshrines the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kitco.com

Twitter, social platforms could see spike in election misinformation

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Election misinformation is spreading across social media platforms like Twitter and Meta Platform's (META.O) Facebook, as the vote count for the U.S. midterm elections continued on Wednesday in key battleground states, experts said. Online misinformation experts have worked to push back on misleading narratives that spread...
WISCONSIN STATE

