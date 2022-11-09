Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
kitco.com
Race for U.S. Congress is tight, no Republican 'red wave'
PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats did better than expected, and control of Congress and President Joe Biden's agenda was unclear on Wednesday morning. Many of the most competitive races were too close to call but Republicans acknowledged that the...
kitco.com
Republican 'red wave' turns into a ripple, Georgia Senate headed to runoff
ALPHARETTA, Ga./PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats performed better than expected, as control of the Senate hinged on three races that remained too close to call on Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and...
kitco.com
Democrats' risky midterm strategy to elevate election deniers appears to pay off
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A risky Democratic strategy to spend millions of dollars on elevating some far-right Republican candidates appeared to pay off on Wednesday, as Democratic nominees defeated them in several races across the country. Critics within the Democratic Party had warned that ad campaigns backing candidates who...
Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says
The merits of Trump's presence are being debated, and Georgia Republicans feel that DeSantis' support would be a big boost, CNN reported.
Second-Highest Youth Midterm Voter Turnout in 3 Decades, Early Estimates Show
Youth voters contributed to better-than-expected results for Democrats nationwide this election cycle, turning out at their second-highest midterm rate in three decades. Some 27% of all people ages 18 to 29 cast ballots, more than in any recent midterm election except 2018, according to estimates from Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic […]
kitco.com
U.S. stops taking student debt forgiveness applications after Trump judge ruling
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The United States government has stopped taking applications for student debt relief, after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan, according to a notice on a government website. A judge in Texas who was appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled on Thursday...
News 8 WROC
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
(CBS) – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the subpoena “is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity […]
kitco.com
Michigan, Kentucky lead night of state abortion rights victories
DETROIT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Voters across the country signaled their support for abortion rights on Tuesday, with three states approving ballot measures to protect abortion and voters in deeply conservative Kentucky rejecting an anti-abortion measure. In the battleground state of Michigan, voters passed a constitutional amendment that enshrines the...
kitco.com
Twitter, social platforms could see spike in election misinformation
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Election misinformation is spreading across social media platforms like Twitter and Meta Platform's (META.O) Facebook, as the vote count for the U.S. midterm elections continued on Wednesday in key battleground states, experts said. Online misinformation experts have worked to push back on misleading narratives that spread...
kitco.com
Ukraine minister: GDP contraction of 39% expected in 2022 vs earlier forecast of 35%
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Russia’s destruction of civilian infrastructure in recent weeks was expected to result in a 39% contraction of gross domestic product in 2022, down from an earlier forecast of a 35% drop. Svyrydenko, in Washington to meet with...
kitco.com
'Angry' Powell is on a 'mission', but inflation has become 'embedded' - Jeffrey Tucker
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is “angry” about high prices, and is on a “mission” to crush inflation, said Jeffrey Tucker, Founder and President of the Brownstone Institute. “[Powell] believes he’s not going to get inflation under control until he can obtain a positive [real] interest...
Comments / 0