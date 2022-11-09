ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, IL

Warming centers in Springfield locations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Police: Family dispute leads to criminal damage arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after a two-week investigation, according to our media partner WLDS. Officials say 28-year-old Ethan E. Thornley was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on five counts of criminal property damage. We're told Thornley was a person of interest...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Lincoln Home hosts 'A Stitch in Time '

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield will be hosting "A Stitch in Time" event. "A Stitch in Time" is an event where participants will be knitting and crocheting like they did in the 1800s. No prior experience is needed. Park rangers will discuss...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Juvenile arrested in Springfield shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday night for multiple firearm offenses after shots were fired in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department says it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield hosts annual Veterans Day Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield started Veterans Day off with its 10th annual Veteran's Day Parade. People were encouraged to line the parade route as a way to honor veterans and bring awareness to veterans. "So people can be aware you know what I'm saying and maybe the young...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed

MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
2 wanted for Jacksonville car theft

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Morgan County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a vehicle theft. The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a man and a woman in connection with the theft. Officials say the theft happened at 7:50 p.m. on November 1 at a business in the 1600...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Police searching for hit and run suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with a hit and run. Officials say the hit and run happened at 6:32 a.m. on October 20 in the 2800 Block of E Clearlake Ave. in Springfield, IL. We're told the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Revolutionary surgery saves farmer's amputated hand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A tragic accident for a central Illinois farmer is creating buzz in the medical community after a unique surgery performed for the first time in the Midwest is giving him a new life. For every farmer, the fall means harvest season and one of the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
No charges for former Springfield officer after racist posts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A former Springfield Police Officer will not face charges after making "disturbing posts on social media." Controversy swirled around former officer Aaron Nichols on April 1 after being accused of posting racist comments on social media. After being made aware of alleged racist comments the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield moving forward on purchasing new police cars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward to update the Springfield Police Department fleet. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says that officers are currently being forced to drive older units because of the pandemic. The city wants to spend nearly $350,000 on seven hybrid police interceptors.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Casey's offering free coffee to military members

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Casey's General Store is offering free coffee to active service military members and military veterans. Eligible participants can pick up their coffee on Veterans day. Casey's is also accepting round-up donations on purchases to Hope for the Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots throughout November...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield mayor to discuss casino on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A special panel will be held on Monday between Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder and the Central Illinois Licensed Beverage Association (CILBA) to discuss the mayor's resolution for a casino in Springfield. The CILBA originally opposed the resolution on October 14 and members spoke about their...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Car catches on fire after two-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a two-vehicle crash near 9th and Madison street on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says one of the drivers ran a red light and that created a collision. We're told one of the vehicles ended up on its side and the other one...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man punches girlfriend in face after telling him to turn alarm off

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Shelby County man is sentenced to five years in prison for domestic battery with a prior aggravated battery. James Griffith, 42, of Shelbyville, was arrested on August 16 after punching his girlfriend in the face. She told police that Griffith was angry with her...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
CWLP will stop using ash ponds in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During Tuesdays Springfield Committee of the Whole meeting, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) gave a presentation on its pre-closure activities for its Dallman ash ponds. The presentation also included the status of the new lime lagoons construction currently underway in preparation for meeting State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Foster family concerned over DCFS handling of Hunter Drew's case

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three-year-old Hunter Drew died last month, just weeks after he was taken from his aunt and uncle and given to his biological father. Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter and then not...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
ALPLM honors veterans with Air Force band

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum honored veterans on Friday with a special performance from the U.S. Air Force band, Airlifter Brass, and a memorial flame burning outside the museum. Organizers say they hope everyone who visited the museum on Veterans Day took a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

