kosu.org
Gov. Stitt reelected, Walters becomes Superintendent, Behenna wins Oklahoma County DA race and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the reelection of Gov. Kevin Stitt, the election of Education Secretary Ryan Walters for State Superintendent and Republicans retaining control of all U.S. House, Senate and statewide offices.
‘They’ve been counted’: State Election Board answers voter questions
After election night, voters are flagging questions about the voter verification process here in Oklahoma.
kosu.org
StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results
Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state. Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters. TRANSCRIPT:. (LOGAN LAYDEN): Education reporter Robby Korth - we...
Oklahoma election called 'mandate on school choice'
(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
KOCO
How did Tuesday night's election impact Oklahoma state House and Senate?
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lot of attention was given Tuesday night to the statewide races and federal offices that were on Oklahomans' ballots. But there also were dozens of state House and Senate seats up for grabs. Following Tuesday night's midterms, just two seats flipped at the Oklahoma state...
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
KOCO
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
Nonpartisan Polling Firm Says Low Voter Turnout Impacted Oklahoma’s General Election
A nonpartisan polling firm said low voter turnout impacted the gubernatorial race where incumbent Kevin Stitt won by nearly 160,000 votes. SoonerPoll, which brands itself as Oklahoma's only independent, nonpartisan public opinion polling firm, said its pre-election polling indicated Stitt's Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, held an edge. "She was looking...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Swope in for the win: Rep.-elect (D) Swope, Councilor (D) Decter Wright, Rep. Provenzano
TULSA, Okla. — Nov. 9 was a huge night for Amanda Swope. The Democrat and Tulsa native was elected Tuesday night to represent District 71. Swope drew in about 60 percent of the vote. “I will say that I did not expect to maybe win by the percentage that...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt after reelection: ‘Oklahomans want to continue the momentum we’ve created’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt has been reelected as Oklahoma governor, beating his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Stitt won his bid for a second term with 55% of the vote, while Hofmeister garnered 42%. During his acceptance speech, he highlighted his accomplishments after the past four years...
Stitt beats back Democratic challenge in Oklahoma governor’s race
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was projected to win his reelection bid against Democrat Joy Hofmeister in a race that polls showed appeared to be much tighter than initially expected. NBC News and ABC News called the race for Stitt. Hofmeister had closed the gap with Stitt to a few points in many polls, with […]
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Oklahoma state senator fighting to lock in Daylight Saving Time
An Oklahoma state senator says he will continue to fight to lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round.
Study: Oklahoma Executes More People Per Capita Than Any Other State
Oklahoma will continue executing inmates on a monthly basis. Next week, Richard Fairchild is scheduled to be executed. Fairchild was convicted of beating a child to death in 1993. Supporters of Fairchild say he should be taken off of death row because of brain damage that has left him ‘vulnerable...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Incumbent James Lankford wins re-election bid for US Senate
Incumbent James Lankford has won his re-election bid for the U.S. Senate. The Republican lawmaker from Oklahoma defeated challenger Madison Horn. Lankford was first elected to Capitol Hill as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He served Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District from 2011-15. In 2014, Lankford won a...
Polls show a very tight race for Oklahoma governor
(The Center Square) - A recent poll conducted by Tomahawk Strategies shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the lead by Gov. Kevin Stitt still has a clear path to victory, the campaign consultant group said. The poll taken between Nov 1 and Nov. 2 shows Hofmeister up three percentage points over...
koamnewsnow.com
AP: Brecheen wins US House in Oklahoma 2nd Congressional Dist.
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Josh Brecheen wins election to U.S. House in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District includes Ottawa County in northeast Oklahoma. AP Calls Races. AP will tabulate and declare winners in 101 contested elections in Missouri, including seven statewide races and eight U.S. House...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates
The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
koamnewsnow.com
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wins reelection
KANSAS – In a close race, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wins her bid for reelection against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. –> Previous Article: Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
