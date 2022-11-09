ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kosu.org

StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results

Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state. Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters. TRANSCRIPT:. (LOGAN LAYDEN): Education reporter Robby Korth - we...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma election called 'mandate on school choice'

(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Nonpartisan Polling Firm Says Low Voter Turnout Impacted Oklahoma’s General Election

A nonpartisan polling firm said low voter turnout impacted the gubernatorial race where incumbent Kevin Stitt won by nearly 160,000 votes. SoonerPoll, which brands itself as Oklahoma's only independent, nonpartisan public opinion polling firm, said its pre-election polling indicated Stitt's Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, held an edge. "She was looking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

AP: Brecheen wins US House in Oklahoma 2nd Congressional Dist.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Josh Brecheen wins election to U.S. House in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District includes Ottawa County in northeast Oklahoma. AP Calls Races. AP will tabulate and declare winners in 101 contested elections in Missouri, including seven statewide races and eight U.S. House...
OKLAHOMA STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates

The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wins reelection

KANSAS – In a close race, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wins her bid for reelection against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. –> Previous Article: Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
KANSAS STATE

