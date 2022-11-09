ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

COVID-19 community spread drop across Northeast Ohio compared to last week

CLEVELAND — Following a bit of a spike that peaked last week, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations now appear to be falling again in Northeast Ohio. Erie, Huron, and Lorain counties are back down to the CDC's "medium" community level for the coronavirus after all were listed as "high" last Thursday. This means health experts no longer recommend residents in those counties should wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide

As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

City of Cleveland hosts Veterans Day celebration

CLEVELAND — While its parade was canceled due to inclement weather, the City of Cleveland, Cleveland City Council and the Joint Veterans Council of Cuyahoga County still hosted their celebration and resource fair on Friday. WKYC streamed the celebration at City Hall, which can be viewed in this story.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s turnout problem: editorial

In many parts of Cuyahoga County, voters faced waits, sometimes long waits, to vote yesterday. But where 66% of all registered voters turned out in Bay Village and 57% voted in Shaker Heights, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections statistics, only 29% of Clevelanders voted. And if you looked only at Cleveland’s East Side, it was worse -- 26%. And in some struggling city wards -- Ward 5 on the East Side, at 14.1%, and Ward 14 on the West Side, at 16.6%, well below those averages.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables. This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd. According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

WKYC

