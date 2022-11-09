VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A Georgetown man has been charged in relation to the crash that killed a family of three on October 2. The parents, 52-year-old Lee Hall and 46-year-old Felisha Hall, as well as their daughter, 18-year-old Madison Hall, were killed in a head on crash shortly after Lee placed 3rd place in the Factory Stock Fall Nationals. The family is survived by their son, Lee Joseph Hall Junior.

