The Tennessee Volunteers went from No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week, to No. 5 this week. In the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the selection committee put the Tennessee Volunteers in the No. 1 spot over the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee was one of the most impressive teams of the season, as they did have numerous wins over ranked opponents, including Alabama. But, Vols were unable to pick up a win over the Bulldogs, handily defeated 27-13. The score may indicate otherwise, but it should be noted that Tennessee was unable to reach the end zone until 55 minutes into the game. That’s how bad of a loss it was for them.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO