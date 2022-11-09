Read full article on original website
Related
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
Tennessee fans furious after dropping out of Top 4 in College Football Playoff rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers went from No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week, to No. 5 this week. In the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the selection committee put the Tennessee Volunteers in the No. 1 spot over the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee was one of the most impressive teams of the season, as they did have numerous wins over ranked opponents, including Alabama. But, Vols were unable to pick up a win over the Bulldogs, handily defeated 27-13. The score may indicate otherwise, but it should be noted that Tennessee was unable to reach the end zone until 55 minutes into the game. That’s how bad of a loss it was for them.
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU top 4 in latest CFP rankings
Georgia soared to the No. 1 spot in the second edition of this season’s College Football Playoff rankings after defeating
Routed in opener, North Florida seeks rebound vs. Washington
Washington aims to post a second consecutive victory when it entertains North Florida on Friday night in Seattle. The Huskies
USC bounces back in big way, walloping Alabama State
Drew Peterson scored 21 points, Boogie Ellis added 15 points and a career-high seven steals, and USC rebounded from an
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to historic College Football Playoff rankings
Week 10 was a wild one in college football, with a number of big upsets and huge shifts at the top of the sport’s landscape. The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday night, and two notable teams missing from the top of the rankings marked a first in the history of the CFP.
College Football Playoff rankings: Selection committee could be peeking at Week 11 BCS standings
What if the College Football Playoff selection committee is peeking at the BCS standings each week ahead of their rankings reveals? Tuesday night's second playoff top 25 is nearly identical to how the computers power rank the nation's top national championship contenders heading into Week 11 after previous unbeaten Tennessee and Clemson suffered eye-opening losses on the road.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections after wild Week 10
The last month of the regular season is off and running, and teams are starting to become bowl eligible. That’s why CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has shaken up his bowl projections — and his College Football Playoff has a new look after a wild Week 10. TCU...
theScore
CFB betting: Value on the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy
In college football, it's almost unheard of to lose convincingly but have your College Football Playoff chances improve. It's even more improbable that not only has no one seemed to notice, but the odds have lengthened far more than they should have. College Football Playoff odds. Georgia +110. Ohio State...
247Sports
College football schedule Week 11: Alabama dynasty, TCU ranking, USC highlight Joel Klatt storylines
College football's Week 11 schedule is right around the corner, and FOX Sports color commentator Joel Klatt had some things to clean up after last weekend. With Alabama’s latest loss, there are new questions regarding Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. The second edition of the College Football Playoff...
Clemson falls to No. 10 in the CFP rankings
The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night on ESPN. Clemson dropped to No. 10 after debuting at No. 4 last week.
Comments / 0