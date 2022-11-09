ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee fans furious after dropping out of Top 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers went from No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week, to No. 5 this week. In the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the selection committee put the Tennessee Volunteers in the No. 1 spot over the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee was one of the most impressive teams of the season, as they did have numerous wins over ranked opponents, including Alabama. But, Vols were unable to pick up a win over the Bulldogs, handily defeated 27-13. The score may indicate otherwise, but it should be noted that Tennessee was unable to reach the end zone until 55 minutes into the game. That’s how bad of a loss it was for them.
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
CFB world reacts to historic College Football Playoff rankings

Week 10 was a wild one in college football, with a number of big upsets and huge shifts at the top of the sport’s landscape. The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday night, and two notable teams missing from the top of the rankings marked a first in the history of the CFP.
College Football Playoff rankings: Selection committee could be peeking at Week 11 BCS standings

What if the College Football Playoff selection committee is peeking at the BCS standings each week ahead of their rankings reveals? Tuesday night's second playoff top 25 is nearly identical to how the computers power rank the nation's top national championship contenders heading into Week 11 after previous unbeaten Tennessee and Clemson suffered eye-opening losses on the road.
CFB betting: Value on the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy

In college football, it's almost unheard of to lose convincingly but have your College Football Playoff chances improve. It's even more improbable that not only has no one seemed to notice, but the odds have lengthened far more than they should have. College Football Playoff odds. Georgia +110. Ohio State...
