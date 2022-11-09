4 schools closed, Lahaina brush fire burns 850 acres

LAHAINA, Hawai’i (KHON2 ) — Maui Fire Department is continuing to battle a brush fire that was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the Kauaula Valley area of West Maui.

According to MFD, they have achieved approximately 20% containment with crews continuing to work. MFD included that there are no structures impacted by the fire.

Rough terrain and gusty trade winds are making it difficult to access the area, said MFD.

At this time, there are no injuries and the source of the fire is still under investigation, per MPD.

UPDATE: Maui County Officials said that traffic is being diverted at the Lahaina Bypass from Kai Hele Ku to Hokiokio. Also, Lahainalua is closed from the Bypass towards the school.

Maui County Officials said that due to the brush fire evacuations of residents are underway and the following schools will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 9:

Lahainaluna High

Lahaina Intermediate

Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Maui County Officials said they are in the process of notifying families in the area.

UPDATE: Lahaina Civic Center is offering evacuees a safe place to evacuate.

MFD reported that 850 acres are blackened by the fire as of 8:20 p.m.