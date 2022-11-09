Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Police: Family dispute leads to criminal damage arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after a two-week investigation, according to our media partner WLDS. Officials say 28-year-old Ethan E. Thornley was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on five counts of criminal property damage. We're told Thornley was a person of interest...
foxillinois.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
newschannel20.com
Police searching for hit and run suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with a hit and run. Officials say the hit and run happened at 6:32 a.m. on October 20 in the 2800 Block of E Clearlake Ave. in Springfield, IL. We're told the...
foxillinois.com
Car catches on fire after two-vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a two-vehicle crash near 9th and Madison street on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says one of the drivers ran a red light and that created a collision. We're told one of the vehicles ended up on its side and the other one...
Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
khqa.com
2 wanted for Jacksonville car theft
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Morgan County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a vehicle theft. The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a man and a woman in connection with the theft. Officials say the theft happened at 7:50 p.m. on November 1 at a business in the 1600...
WAND TV
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
foxillinois.com
Driver chased and threatened with firearm in road rage incident
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — Jacksonville Police arrested a man on Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident, according to our media partner at WLDS. Police say they received a call from a female driver at 12:21 p.m. saying she was being followed after her car was hit and was threatened with a gun.
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
25newsnow.com
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
1470 WMBD
Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
WAND TV
Decatur man receives 24-month probation; accused of attacking and pouring gasoline on a woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and hitting her in the head with a gas pump, was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was originally arrested on domestic battery charges in June after a domestic dispute occurred at a BP gas station in South Shores, on May 6.
foxillinois.com
1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead, two people suffered life-threatening injuries, and a third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-55 Tuesday night. Illinois State Police (ISP) say it happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County. Interstate 55 southbound near Toronto...
foxillinois.com
Springfield moving forward on purchasing new police cars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward to update the Springfield Police Department fleet. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says that officers are currently being forced to drive older units because of the pandemic. The city wants to spend nearly $350,000 on seven hybrid police interceptors.
foxillinois.com
First responders Toy and Food Drive this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The third annual First Responders Toy and Food Drive is happening this weekend. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza parking lot in Springfield. First responders will position their emergency vehicles in the shape of a...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Department is still looking for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The Program is open to kids in Christian County under 13. For any questions or those wanting to make a donation contact the Taylorville Police Department.
capitolwolf.com
Hit-run is Crime of the Week
You’ll have to go back three weeks for the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. It’s a hit-and-run that happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, October 20, in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue. Police say a dark-colored SUV hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street and continued east on Clear Lake.
foxillinois.com
Shelby County man guilty of attempted murder with firearm
STEWARDSON, Ill (WICS). — A Shelby County man on Wednesday was found guilty of attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of weapons. On April 12, 2022, Chance Evans, 23, of Stewardson, Ill., encountered an Effingham man at Phillips 66 on Route 32...
wlds.com
Sheriff: No Protocols Broken After Inmate Attempts Suicide at Greene Co. Jail
Greene County authorities say that no policies or state standards were broken after an inmate at the Greene County Jail attempted suicide last Thursday. Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen reports that on Thursday, November 3rd at approximately 3:10PM a Greene County Jail corrections officer made contact with a 60-year old inmate being held at the jail to offer him and other prisoners the opportunity to go to the fenced in yard area for outdoor time at the jail in Carrollton.
foxillinois.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
