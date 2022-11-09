Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
WNDU
16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. US 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of the...
One injured after crash in Cass County
One man was injured after a crash in Cass County on Sunday morning, it happened in Jefferson Township .
WNDU
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Kosciusko County sent multiple students to the hospital. Around 8 p.m., Kosciusko Central Dispatch had advised that a semi-truck with New Jersey plates was driving westbound at excessive speed, swerving into other lanes and driving off the roadway near the Warsaw city limits on U.S. 30.
abc57.com
Two candidates are seeking the office of Kosciusko County Sheriff
Jim Smith is the Republican Candidate who campaigned with the promise if elected, to lower his salary to be aligned with other Sheriffs throughout the state of Indiana. Jim also campaigned to reduce the influx of narcotics, specifically fentanyl into the jails to curb the overdose rate. James Marshall is...
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
22 WSBT
Update: All students in stable condition after semi crashes into school bus
Kosciusko County, Ind. — UPDATE: Warsaw Police have provided an update on a crash involving a school bus and a semi truck. According to police, all students who were taken to the hospital are now in stable condition. Officials say they have spoken with witnesses and have learned the...
abc57.com
New South Bend Park named after longest serving Mayor
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Off of West Angela Boulevard, South Bend unveiled the new Stephen J. Luecke Park and Coal Line Trail. For Stephen Luecke, the former South Bend Mayor, the dedication ceremony was complete with a ribbon-cutting; with three re-elections, holding the title from 1997 through 2011, he was the longest serving Mayor for the city.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 400 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Kacie D. Hampton reported fraud. 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2400 block West CR 250S, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of battery. North Webster. Officers with...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
wtvbam.com
Drunk driving suspect formally charged in St. Joseph County fatal crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A suspected drunk driver who authorities say fled the scene after causing a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week has been charged. 24-year-old Jimenez Lopez was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court this past Monday with failure...
WISH-TV
Semi driver under arrest after school bus crash leaves 16 injured in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A semi-driver is under arrest for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a school bus, leaving 16 people hurt, according to Warsaw police. The crash happened just after 8 pm on Saturday night on U.S. 30 near Center Street. Warsaw Police said the bus was...
abc57.com
Marshall County voters pick new sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.-- Incumbent Matthew Hassel is running for reelection for Marshall County Sheriff against democrat Jeff Sharp. Hassel was previously the chief of police for the Bremen Police Department. He said he transitioned to sheriff in 2015 after the former sheriff died of cancer and has held the seat ever since.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
abc57.com
Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $200. William Winters is wanted for Robbery resulting in Bodily Injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for Violating a Court Order...
State police: Speed likely factor in rollover crash, 3 teens hospitalized
Michigan State Police is investigating a rollover crash that sent three teenagers, including the driver, to the hospital.
abc57.com
LaPorte County Fires
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
abc57.com
Plymouth Avenue Bridge opens to traffic in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Plymouth Avenue Bridge over the Elkhart River is now open to traffic. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to have the project totally complete by Friday, according to Goshen city officials.
