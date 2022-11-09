ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

abc57.com

Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. US 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of the...
TOPEKA, IN
WNDU

Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Kosciusko County sent multiple students to the hospital. Around 8 p.m., Kosciusko Central Dispatch had advised that a semi-truck with New Jersey plates was driving westbound at excessive speed, swerving into other lanes and driving off the roadway near the Warsaw city limits on U.S. 30.
WARSAW, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
abc57.com

New South Bend Park named after longest serving Mayor

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Off of West Angela Boulevard, South Bend unveiled the new Stephen J. Luecke Park and Coal Line Trail. For Stephen Luecke, the former South Bend Mayor, the dedication ceremony was complete with a ribbon-cutting; with three re-elections, holding the title from 1997 through 2011, he was the longest serving Mayor for the city.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 400 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Kacie D. Hampton reported fraud. 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2400 block West CR 250S, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of battery. North Webster. Officers with...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Marshall County voters pick new sheriff

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.-- Incumbent Matthew Hassel is running for reelection for Marshall County Sheriff against democrat Jeff Sharp. Hassel was previously the chief of police for the Bremen Police Department. He said he transitioned to sheriff in 2015 after the former sheriff died of cancer and has held the seat ever since.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $200. William Winters is wanted for Robbery resulting in Bodily Injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for Violating a Court Order...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

LaPorte County Fires

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth Avenue Bridge opens to traffic in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Plymouth Avenue Bridge over the Elkhart River is now open to traffic. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to have the project totally complete by Friday, according to Goshen city officials.
GOSHEN, IN

