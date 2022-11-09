ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Voters reject medical marijuana growth, sale in George County

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRyZ0_0j3pDAOk00

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – George County will still not allow medical marijuana businesses after voters signaled their disinterest Tuesday.

Unofficial results show 52.3% of voters said no to allowing growing facilities, 52.1% were against cannabis sales in the county.

George County supervisors previously voted to opt out of the state law signed in February allowing medical marijuana businesses to start forming in the state.

George County election results: Midterms 2022

Medical marijuana legalization was on the ballot statewide in 2020 with a pair of initiatives that differed in what patients would qualify to be prescribed cannabis. It passed with 68% of voters in favor of either initiative before the Mississippi Supreme Court struck it down.

52.77% of people voting on the issue in George County were in favor of either initiative presented in 2020. Board of Supervisors President Frankie Massey said before the election Monday he thought the measures then were confusing. He wrote the ballot questions presented Tuesday to be as simple and straightforward as possible, he said.

Three separate questions asked whether voters were in favor of the cultivation, sale, and transportation of medical marijuana. The votes were nonbinding and would not have reversed policy on its own. Massey said he would have asked the board of supervisors to consider opting back in if the election results were in favor of it.

As of Sept. 12, 18 counties (out of 82) and 28 cities were opted out, according to Department of Revenue data . In the Gulf Coast and Pine Belt regions, D’Iberville, Pass Christian and Picayune were the only cities to opt out along with George, Jones and Pearl River counties.

Lucedale aldermen voted 4-1 in August to opt back in. It came against the recommendation of the city’s zoning and planning commission. Members voted 3-2 against the ordinance earlier in the evening.

A local investor told the board in September that the ordinance’s 1,500 feet buffer zone from any residential areas, church, school or childcare facility made it impossible to establish a medical marijuana business in city limits.

Anyone in the state with a medical marijuana card, including George County residents, can still purchase products online or from a county allowing sales. The law allows medical marijuana to be prescribed to treat 20 different conditions.

Alcohol sales also remain barred in George County. Lucedale adopted an ordinance permitting retail beer and wine sales in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 6

Titans Bertram
3d ago

As it is legal to purchase it in another county and bring it into George county, I'm curious exactly what the thought process was for those voting against it.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WDAM-TV

Mike Ezell- Winner of 4th Congressional District

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday night was one to celebrate for Pascagoula native Mike Ezell, as he now represents the 4th Congressional District in the Magnolia State. However, the newly-elected winner says his work as sheriff is not done yet. “I’m proud to be the sheriff of Jackson County,” Ezell...
PASCAGOULA, MS
impact601.com

Jones County Runoff Election Results

Candidates in Tuesday’s mid-term election for United States Congressional Districts battled to get votes from residents in Jones County. The ballots poured into the Jones County Courthouse Tuesday evening in the primary elections for the two U.S. Congressional seats in the county. Voters went to the polls to vote...
gulfcoastmedia.com

Voters oppose home rule ballot measure

BAY MINETTE – Baldwin County voters continued their support for Republican candidates, but rejected a proposal for more home rule for the County Commission by a margin of almost 3-1, according to unofficial returns. Voters in unincorporated areas of Baldwin County were asked to cast ballots to decide if...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

George County Schools among 12 districts to stay on state probation

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County Schools remains on probation status after an annual report from the Mississippi Department of Education. The Commission on School Accreditation delivered its assignments of district accreditation statuses to the state board of education on Nov. 10. In all, a dozen out of 137 public school districts are on […]
WALA-TV FOX10

8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022. The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state. In Mobile, the failing schools include:. Ben C....
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. citizens vote for alcohol sales referendum

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Alcohol Sales Referendum passed according to unofficial results on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Those early results showed 11,722 citizens voted for the referendum with 4,393 voting against it. That means about 73% of voters were for the referendum and 27% were against it.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WLOX

New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
SILVERHILL, AL
WDAM-TV

HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update

Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Medical marijuana dispensary faces roadblock from Gulfport City Council, says COO

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s City Council issued another roadblock for one new medical marijuana company, a roadblock the owner says is unnecessary. “Dispensaries report to the Department of Health. They participate in the prescription monetary program, and no one is allowed to make a transaction who hasn’t gotten a recommendation from their physician,” said Lauren Lee.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

‘Year of the Quarterback’ in Jackson County

The 2022 prep football season should be remembered as the “Year of the Quarterback” in Jackson County. It’s been almost a quarter of a century since a pair of standout signal-callers the caliber of Bray Hubbard and Kaden Irving have shared the stage in the same county with a long and storied tradition of producing quality prep football teams and players.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy