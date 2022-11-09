Rihanna Scores First Top 10 Single in Five Years With ‘Black Panther’ Track, While Taylor Swift Keeps No. 1 Spot (and Plenty of Others)

Read full article on original website
Related
This Viral Clip Of Taylor Swift Talking About Food Has Resurfaced And It's Heartbreaking
"I wanna give her a hug."
'House Full of Lies' shows plot hole in iconic San Francisco TV show
The video dives into an inconsistency with John Stamos' character.
SFGate
Angela Bassett on ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Missing Chadwick Boseman and Playing Tina Turner
You play Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda, in the Black Panther films. Is there one person or inspiration you keep in your head to play a queen?. For me, it’s just the essence of the Black woman. Our strength, resilience, patience, generosity, intellect. That’s what I try to hold onto. An amalgamation of all of us.
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child, 3rd With DJ Abby De La Rosa
The two welcomed twin sons a year ago.
SFGate
Emayatzy Corinealdi Sets the Record Straight on Jax’s Past in New Clip From Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays Jax Stewart in Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” is confronting her past with eyes wide open in a new clip from the season finale, shared exclusively with Variety. Following the penultimate episode, the high power criminal attorney is left reckoning with the history of sexual...
SFGate
‘The English’ Loses a Compelling Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Two-Hander in Convoluted Web of Grievances: TV Review
There’s a great show hiding inside the convoluted plots otherwise obscuring “The English.” From writer and director Hugo Blick (“Black Earth Rising”), Amazon Prime Video’s new limited series taps Emily Blunt (also an executive producer) and Chaske Spencer (“Banshee,” “Sneaky Pete”) to play Cornelia and Eli, an especially odd couple who forge an equally unlikely and unshakeable bond out in the dusty, unforgiving deserts of the American West. Together, these two characters and actors alike prove more than enough to drive the series forward — and yet, Blick continually throws more and more complications into the mix, packing the season’s six episodes with easily 10 hours worth of material.
And Just Like That, Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Another Child
The news comes just over a week after it was confirmed that he also has another kid on the way.
SFGate
Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to...
Wakanda Forever has a great Ironheart surprise that fans will love
Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is one of the supporting characters of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, something Marvel didn’t shy away from during the marketing window that preceded the film’s premiere. Ironheart is Iron Man’s replacement in the MCU, and Marvel showed us the armor suit in various promo clips, including a very detailed look at the helmet.
Comments / 0