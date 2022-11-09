Malliotakis declares victory, will become first full multi-term S.I. House Rep. in more than a decade

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Malliotakis beats Rose to retain seat in New York’s 11th Congressional District
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has defeated Democratic challenger Max Rose in a rematch for New York’s 11th Congressional District seat. Malliotakis will represent Staten Island and southern Brooklyn for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Associated Press reports. Malliotakis is the only Republican member representing New […]
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
Washington Examiner
Ousted Democratic campaign chairman slams AOC for attack on state party leadership
Ousted Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday after she blamed the state's party leadership for the Republican victories in the midterm elections. Maloney, a Democratic powerhouse who lost to Republican challenger Michael Lawler, said Ocasio-Cortez failed to help the party...
NBC New York
Did Eric Adams Inadvertently Help NY Republicans Get Elected to House? Critics Say So
While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
A contentious exchange between defense crash expert, prosecutor at trial of Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a contentious day on the witness stand Thursday in Supreme Court, St. George. What started on day six of the Robert Mustari trial as frustration on the part of Justice Mario F. Mattei over an absentee detective, ended with prosecutors attacking the methods, and ethics, of a crash expert called by the defense.
