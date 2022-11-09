ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Malliotakis declares victory, will become first full multi-term S.I. House Rep. in more than a decade

By Paul Liotta
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Malliotakis beats Rose to retain seat in New York’s 11th Congressional District

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has defeated Democratic challenger Max Rose in a rematch for New York’s 11th Congressional District seat.  Malliotakis will represent Staten Island and southern Brooklyn for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Associated Press reports. Malliotakis is the only Republican member representing New […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Ousted Democratic campaign chairman slams AOC for attack on state party leadership

Ousted Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday after she blamed the state's party leadership for the Republican victories in the midterm elections. Maloney, a Democratic powerhouse who lost to Republican challenger Michael Lawler, said Ocasio-Cortez failed to help the party...
The Staten Island Advance

A contentious exchange between defense crash expert, prosecutor at trial of Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a contentious day on the witness stand Thursday in Supreme Court, St. George. What started on day six of the Robert Mustari trial as frustration on the part of Justice Mario F. Mattei over an absentee detective, ended with prosecutors attacking the methods, and ethics, of a crash expert called by the defense.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy