Alabama State

Roll Call Online

Defense-oriented Democrats mostly survive electoral scare

Defense-oriented House Democrats, including a cadre of self-described “badass” women with national security backgrounds, were largely unscathed after Tuesday’s election. Although they still could lose their House majority, Democrats overall did better at the ballot box than many had predicted. And the same was the case with Democrats who serve on the defense and foreign policy committees and whose races were rated as competitive.
WISCONSIN STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden touts Democratic wins, talks of compromise with GOP

One day after midterm elections that may have cost his party control of the House, President Joe Biden simultaneously touted Democratic wins and pledged to work with the GOP, vowing not to compromise on core elements of his agenda. Biden's remarks during a late afternoon news conference at the White...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

House defends power to fine Republicans who flouted mask rule

A federal appeals court sounded ready Wednesday to back the power of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to fine three Republican members who violated a pandemic-era rule that required lawmakers to wear a mask on the House floor. An attorney for Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

They gave up House seats to run for other office. Most lost

Sixteen House members sought the greener pastures of other offices this cycle — with mixed results for the eight who survived primaries and were on the ballot Tuesday. Reps. Peter Welch, a Democrat, and Republican Markwayne Mullin cruised to easy Senate victories for open seats in Vermont and Oklahoma, respectively, and Rep. Ted Budd won a tighter race in North Carolina against Democrat Cheri Beasley.
FLORIDA STATE
Roll Call Online

At the Races: 726 days till Election Day 2024

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. “No one ever said this thing was going to be easy.”. That’s what Tom Emmer, the Minnesota...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

House panel urges Supreme Court to allow access to Trump returns

The Supreme Court should not keep former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, House attorneys told the justices in a filing Thursday. The House urged the justices to reject Trump’s emergency request to pause lower court rulings that would allow the Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Roll Call Online

Abortion rights backers see big wins in Tuesday results

Voters in five states Tuesday appeared poised to follow Kansas’ lead to support fewer restrictions on abortion. California, Michigan and Vermont voters all approved measures amending their state constitutions to enshrine the right to reproductive freedom, including abortion. Kentucky voters, meanwhile, rejected a measure that would have amended the state constitution to say there is no explicit right to an abortion or public abortion funding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race

Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Roll Call Online

It’s official: Congress won’t get another Mike Doyle

In the end, Mike Doyle couldn’t replace Mike Doyle in the hearts of Pittsburgh voters. The son and grandson of Mike Doyles (Mikes Doyle?) and father of another Mike Doyle, Rep. Mike Doyle is a Democrat who is retiring after representing Yinzers for the last 28 years. Fellow Democrat Summer Lee won the race to succeed him on Tuesday, defeating a Republican businessman named … you guessed it, Mike Doyle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Roll Call Online

Capitol Lens | Surf’s down

A surfboard hangs above the bar at Republican Yesli Vega’s election night party at the Electric Palm restaurant in Woodbridge, Va., on Tuesday. Vega lost her bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th District.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

