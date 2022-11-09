Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Direct Election Of School Board Members Passes As Two Bens Win Their Races
Of the votes cast to change from appointing school board members in Alleghany County to electing them, 88% favored change while both Ben Cline and Ben Nicely emerged victorious in their respective races. Ben Cline (R) defeated Jennifer Lewis (D) for a second time by garnering 65% of the vote statewide to retain his office as representative of Virginia’s Sixth District to the U.S. House of Representatives. In the Alleghany Highlands, Cline’s margin was nearly 10% higher as he received 4,039 (74.98%) compared to Lewis’ 1,341 votes (24.89%). In 2018, Lewis received just over 40% of the vote overall. Ben Nicely, a...
Roanoke City Council Election Results
Member City Council – Special (ROANOKE CITY) 22 precincts of 23 reporting For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics Candidate Votes Percent Luke W. Priddy (D) 13,749 55.50% M. E. “Peg” McGuire (R) 10,906 44.02% Write In 120 0.48% Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:57 PM Member City Council (ROANOKE CITY) 22 precincts of 23 reporting For information on […]
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville votes in anti-reversion majority on city council
Martinsville voters appear to have voted in two challengers who oppose the city giving up its charter, giving the city a new council with an anti-reversion majority. Incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner had supported reversion; challengers L.C. Jones and Aaron Rawls opposed it. With seven of nine precincts reporting,...
Franklin News Post
What happens after Election Day but before Franklin County's results are certified?
With Election Day over, Franklin County’s election officials may begin the intricate process of certifying local election results. Ballot machines processed ballots on Election Day and in the days and weeks leading up to it, but the results of the votes cast were a secret until polls closed Tuesday.
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action …. In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI.
virginiamercury.com
Dems sweep Roanoke council races while Rs sweep Lynchburg and more Va. headlines
• Democrats swept the Roanoke City Council races, ending GOP hopes of electing the first Republican to the body since 2004.—Roanoke Times. • Republicans swept Lynchburg City Council elections.—News & Advance. • A Republican-backed slate of six candidates swept elections for the Chesapeake School Board.—Virginian-Pilot. • Two...
thecarrollnews.com
Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District
Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
pcpatriot.com
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
wfirnews.com
Roanoke County names new police chief
Roanoke County has announced the appointment of Michael Poindexter as the next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the Chief of Police position. Poindexter received the approval of an interview committee led by the County Administrator. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth within the department were impressive. We are confident he will provide a smooth transition into the important role and fulfill the duties well,” said County Administrator Richard Caywood.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech is considering adding more student housing. Town officials support the proposal. Housing developers don’t.
The Student Life Village looks like a grand place for Virginia Tech students to live. Space for 5,000 residents. Restaurants and recreation facilities within walking distance. Expansive green spaces and even a chapel for relaxation and quiet reflection. Bike paths and walking trails. Buildings that run on renewable energy. A rescue squad.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke GOP says strongest showing in decades is just the start
Republicans came closer to a Roanoke City victory than at any time since 2000, coming within several hundred votes of gaining a seat on Council. While disappointed with the outcome, they say the groundwork is now in place for future victories. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police
GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
WSLS
Salem facility to offer emergency housing for children in foster care
SALEM, Va. – A new facility in Salem is aiming to serve the rising number of children in foster care with safe and comfortable emergency housing. HopeTree Family Services in Salem renovated one of their cottages to serve as temporary emergency housing for children in foster care. “What we...
WSLS
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
WSLS
Wiley Drive in Roanoke closed until further notice due to flooding, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – Nicole’s remnants are moving over Southwest Virginia, leaving some areas flooded. Roanoke Stormwater made the announcement on Friday morning that Wiley Drive in Roanoke is closed due to flooding. The road has been closed in the past due to flooding from Ian, as we reported.
WDBJ7.com
Giles County installs five new flood sensors
NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Flooding is one of the biggest weather hazards for Giles County. To help with early notification and to prepare, the county has installed five new flood sensors. One is located along Big Stoney Creek and the others are along the New River in Pearisburg, Narrows, Pembroke...
wfxrtv.com
Probable flu cases prompt school closures in Craig and Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Health, it is likely going to be a pretty significant flu season. Flu and flu-like illnesses have caused some schools to temporarily close, but experts say there are steps people can take to reduce their risk. Ellen Fischer...
WSLS
Tornado warning issued for parts of Franklin County expires
This tornado warning has expired. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Franklin County including Rocky Mount, Ferrum and Boones Mill. It is set to expire at 2 p.m.
