Indiana State

15 New Conservation Officers graduate training

INDIANA – The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Fifteen new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Matt Landis, the 2020 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Erin Houchin victorious in Indiana’s Ninth District

SALEM – Erin Houchin has been elected to represent Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District. “I am honored that Hoosiers across Indiana’s Ninth District have entrusted me with their votes, and am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve in Congress,” said Houchin. “You can count on me to be the fighter we need to stand up for this district, to push back against extreme liberal policies that are crushing the American Dream, and make our country a safe, prosperous, and respected country it was just a few short years ago. It’s time to get to work and bring our Hoosier conservative values to Washington, and we’re going to do just that.”
INDIANA STATE
Newly appointed trooper assigned to the Lafayette District

LAFAYETTE – On November 4, 2022, Probationary Trooper Austin Thomen graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy as a lateral recruit. Thomen completed 16 weeks of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Vanpool from Columbus to Indianapolis

COLUMBUS – Do you commute from Columbus to Indianapolis throughout the week and want to share the ride with others to save time, money, and wear and tear on your personal vehicle?. We are evaluating the ability to start a vanpool from Columbus to Indianapolis up to five days...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IDEM Issues Air Quality Action Day for Southeast Indiana

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) in the air for today, November 10, 2022, in the following regions:. Southeast Indiana – Clark, Floyd, and Harrison. Elevated levels of...
INDIANA STATE
Volunteers needed for The Holiday Market

BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed for the 20th Anniversary of The Holiday Market on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Showers Common at 401 North Morton Street in Bloomington. The Holiday Market is free to attend. Shop for locally grown farm...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
BNL’s Norman turns onto Butler Way

BEDFORD – Karsyn Norman has signaled and turned onto Butler Way. Bedford North Lawrence’s electric senior guard officially signed with Butler, completing her verbal commitment and joining the two-player 2023 recruiting class for the Bulldogs and new head coach Austin Parkinson. Norman, an Indiana Junior All-Star and one...
BEDFORD, IN
Winter heating season is here, but it’s not too late to prepare

INDIANA – All consumers should be aware of the tools they can use to mitigate winter heating bills, with utilities throughout Indiana and the United States projecting higher energy costs over the next few months. Financial Assistance. If you need financial assistance, resources are available. The federally funded Low-Income...
INDIANA STATE
Applications being accepted for the household water assistance program

INDIANA – Applications are being accepted for Indiana’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). These programs help low-income households pay their electricity, heating, water, and wastewater bills and avoid shutoffs. Households that make 60% of the state median income (60 SMI) or less are encouraged to apply for...
INDIANA STATE
Southport Road bridge, southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to open

INDIANAPOLIS – The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 and the new southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp is scheduled to open before the Monday morning commute. It is the first of several traffic changes drivers should expect as the new interchange opens to traffic. Motorists are encouraged to follow I-69 Finish Line on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for schedule updates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bedford couple arrested on meth charges

BEDFORD – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that 40-year-old Amber Eads and 39-year-old Jacob...
BEDFORD, IN
Social media helps identify Walmart thief

BEDFORD – A Unionville woman was arrested on a theft charge when Bedford Police officers were requested to Walmart after a female was caught switching UPC codes on items. According to a probable cause affidavit on July 18, 2022, officers were called to Walmart to report a theft. On...
BEDFORD, IN
Officers find 8 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and arrest two

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on Sunday, November 6th at 4:20 p.m. a Mitchell Police officer stopped a white Buick on State Road 37 for a traffic violation. The driver was 40-year-old Patrick Wilson, of Brazil and his passenger was 39-year-old Jennifer Redfield, of Indianapolis. Wilson was driving...
MITCHELL, IN
Heltonville woman injures child and is arrested

HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville woman was arrested on a domestic battery causing injury on Saturday, November 5th. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hickory Grove Road after a request for a welfare check on a female juvenile due to blood coming from her right ear.
HELTONVILLE, IN

