Sixteen left in Indiana Chamber’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Tourney including several area businesses
INDIANA — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s competition for the second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament is down to 16 companies. The organization reports “voting has been fierce with thousands of votes cast” in each of the first two rounds. The tournament was created...
15 New Conservation Officers graduate training
INDIANA – The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Fifteen new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Matt Landis, the 2020 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office to...
Indiana Dept. of Veterans Affairs expand eligibility of Military Family Relief Fund to Hoosier Veterans
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded the eligibility of the Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF) to Hoosier veterans and their families across the state by offering an emergency financial assistance fund. The MFRF is focused on ensuring Indiana veterans and the Indiana service community can...
Erin Houchin victorious in Indiana’s Ninth District
SALEM – Erin Houchin has been elected to represent Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District. “I am honored that Hoosiers across Indiana’s Ninth District have entrusted me with their votes, and am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve in Congress,” said Houchin. “You can count on me to be the fighter we need to stand up for this district, to push back against extreme liberal policies that are crushing the American Dream, and make our country a safe, prosperous, and respected country it was just a few short years ago. It’s time to get to work and bring our Hoosier conservative values to Washington, and we’re going to do just that.”
Newly appointed trooper assigned to the Lafayette District
LAFAYETTE – On November 4, 2022, Probationary Trooper Austin Thomen graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy as a lateral recruit. Thomen completed 16 weeks of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.
Vanpool from Columbus to Indianapolis
COLUMBUS – Do you commute from Columbus to Indianapolis throughout the week and want to share the ride with others to save time, money, and wear and tear on your personal vehicle?. We are evaluating the ability to start a vanpool from Columbus to Indianapolis up to five days...
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
IDEM Issues Air Quality Action Day for Southeast Indiana
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) in the air for today, November 10, 2022, in the following regions:. Southeast Indiana – Clark, Floyd, and Harrison. Elevated levels of...
Volunteers needed for The Holiday Market
BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed for the 20th Anniversary of The Holiday Market on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Showers Common at 401 North Morton Street in Bloomington. The Holiday Market is free to attend. Shop for locally grown farm...
BNL’s Norman turns onto Butler Way
BEDFORD – Karsyn Norman has signaled and turned onto Butler Way. Bedford North Lawrence’s electric senior guard officially signed with Butler, completing her verbal commitment and joining the two-player 2023 recruiting class for the Bulldogs and new head coach Austin Parkinson. Norman, an Indiana Junior All-Star and one...
Winter heating season is here, but it’s not too late to prepare
INDIANA – All consumers should be aware of the tools they can use to mitigate winter heating bills, with utilities throughout Indiana and the United States projecting higher energy costs over the next few months. Financial Assistance. If you need financial assistance, resources are available. The federally funded Low-Income...
Applications being accepted for the household water assistance program
INDIANA – Applications are being accepted for Indiana’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). These programs help low-income households pay their electricity, heating, water, and wastewater bills and avoid shutoffs. Households that make 60% of the state median income (60 SMI) or less are encouraged to apply for...
Adam Larimer of Radio Abyss will perform at this Saturday’s Bloomington Farmers Market
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Farmers Market is a great place to shop for fresh produce and other items. The Market consists of local farmers, artisans, and bakers; all items for sale at the market are handmade/homegrown. The Market is open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and is held...
Southport Road bridge, southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to open
INDIANAPOLIS – The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 and the new southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp is scheduled to open before the Monday morning commute. It is the first of several traffic changes drivers should expect as the new interchange opens to traffic. Motorists are encouraged to follow I-69 Finish Line on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for schedule updates.
Bedford couple arrested on meth charges
BEDFORD – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that 40-year-old Amber Eads and 39-year-old Jacob...
Social media helps identify Walmart thief
BEDFORD – A Unionville woman was arrested on a theft charge when Bedford Police officers were requested to Walmart after a female was caught switching UPC codes on items. According to a probable cause affidavit on July 18, 2022, officers were called to Walmart to report a theft. On...
Officers find 8 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and arrest two
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on Sunday, November 6th at 4:20 p.m. a Mitchell Police officer stopped a white Buick on State Road 37 for a traffic violation. The driver was 40-year-old Patrick Wilson, of Brazil and his passenger was 39-year-old Jennifer Redfield, of Indianapolis. Wilson was driving...
Heltonville woman injures child and is arrested
HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville woman was arrested on a domestic battery causing injury on Saturday, November 5th. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hickory Grove Road after a request for a welfare check on a female juvenile due to blood coming from her right ear.
Springville man killed in a two-vehicle accident at Old State Road 37 and Orchard Lane
BLOOMINGTON – On Tuesday, November 8, at approximately 12:50 p.m. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District responded to Old State Road 37 (South Walnut Street) and Orchard Lane to investigate a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries. A Preliminary investigation by Trp. Jeremy Cox shows that a 1998...
Bloomington Police request public’s help in identifying suspect for stolen credit card use
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify a person suspected of using a stolen credit card at a local business on November 4th. Anyone with information on this person’s identity is asked to contact Detective Shrake at (812) 349-3352 or shraker@bloomington.in.gov.
