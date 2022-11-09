Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
A new face will join the Mitchell Community School Board, as Krystal Shetler wins big Tuesday
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School board will have a new face, after Krystal Shetler came up with the most votes Tuesday, as she is set to join the board at the start of the new year. Shetler, who received 1,799 votes (36.80 percent), will be replacing Cynthia Brooking...
Indiana Daily Student
Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee
Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
wbiw.com
Oakland City University hosts High School Scholastic Contest
OAKLAND CITY – Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Dr. Sarah Wilson, the Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is coordinating the annual contest.
wdrb.com
3 new faces to join New Albany Floyd County School Board
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Incumbent and president Elaine Murphy will no longer have a seat on the New Albany Floyd County School Board after Tuesday's general election, a major change those on the board said will make meetings look and feel a lot different. Four seats were on the...
wbiw.com
Two more names added to the list for the vacant Mitchell Mayor seat
MITCHELL – Two more names have been added to the mix, vying for the vacant Mayor seat in Mitchell, following the departure of Mayor J.D. England. Don Caudell and Vicky Schlegel will join the other four candidates during the Republican Caucus on Saturday, November 12th at 6 p.m. located at the Mitchell Community Center at 101 Tom Green Drive.
wbiw.com
Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, Nov. 17
BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hauck House Commons in the Dining Room. On the Agenda:. October Minutes. Old Business:. Shortfall update 2023-2027 Public Housing 5-year plan presented...
wbiw.com
2023 Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
BEDFORD – Below is the list of individuals selected by the 2022 Nominating Committee as the slate of candidates for the 2023 Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Per Chamber By-Laws, Additional names of candidates for directors can be nominated by petition bearing the genuine signatures of at least ten qualified members of the Chamber. Such petition shall be filed with the Nominating Committee within five days after notice has been given of the names of those nominated.
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County 2022 school board elections results
Monroe County residents elected new school board members in both of the county’s school corporations Tuesday. Monroe County Community School Corporation, the larger of the two school corporations, contains seven districts with one school board member representing each district. This year, three MCCSC school board seats were up for election.
wbiw.com
Mitchell High School designated Purple Star School
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students, and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
wbiw.com
Between the Crowd celebrating 10 years of service with “10 for 10” fundraiser
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Between the Crowd (BTC) has been serving the youth of Lawrence County, and those who help the youth, since the fall of 2012. This faith-based, youth outreach organization works on meeting the youth where they are and providing them with situations for safety, healing, and the help they need while providing them the hope that faith can give.
wbiw.com
Purdue Extension Lawrence County offers services for a healthier community
LAWRENCE COUNTY – When it comes to the lifestyle of individuals in Lawrence County, everyone can do better than what they currently are. Purdue Extension Lawrence County is hoping to switch the narrative and focus on bettering the lives of those they can, through the Food as Medicine and Living Well programs for families in the area.
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Brown County School Board and referendum question
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County School Board (nonpartisan, one per district) Dist. 1. 2,492 Carolyn Bowden. 2,258 Kevin Patrick. Dist. 2. 1,723 Jenise...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
Indiana Daily Student
Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022
While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County JDAI drafts detention screening tool designed to reduce the number of youth in secure detention
LAWRENCE COUNTY – It has been said that “Children are one-third of our population and all of our future,” and this long-standing sentiment continues to ring true in Lawrence County. The youth of Lawrence County remain a high priority as well as the services provided to this...
vincennespbs.org
2022 General Election Results
Here are the unofficial final totals of the 2022 General Election for Knox County. Monica Carpenter Gilmore (R) – 6032 (58.81) Sherry Gregg Gilmore (D) – 4225 (41.19%) Kelly Kopp Hopwood (R) – 7923 (73.03%) Laura A Arial (D) – 2693 (34.29%) Knox County Commissioner District...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Nashville Town Council
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 1 of 1 precinct reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Nashville Town Council (nonpartisan, at large) 103 Nancy Crocker. 138 Anna Hofstetter. 91 Melissa Parker. 186 David Rudd. 170 Andi...
