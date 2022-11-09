BEDFORD – Below is the list of individuals selected by the 2022 Nominating Committee as the slate of candidates for the 2023 Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Per Chamber By-Laws, Additional names of candidates for directors can be nominated by petition bearing the genuine signatures of at least ten qualified members of the Chamber. Such petition shall be filed with the Nominating Committee within five days after notice has been given of the names of those nominated.

