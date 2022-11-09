ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee

Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Oakland City University hosts High School Scholastic Contest

OAKLAND CITY – Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Dr. Sarah Wilson, the Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is coordinating the annual contest.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wdrb.com

3 new faces to join New Albany Floyd County School Board

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Incumbent and president Elaine Murphy will no longer have a seat on the New Albany Floyd County School Board after Tuesday's general election, a major change those on the board said will make meetings look and feel a lot different. Four seats were on the...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two more names added to the list for the vacant Mitchell Mayor seat

MITCHELL – Two more names have been added to the mix, vying for the vacant Mayor seat in Mitchell, following the departure of Mayor J.D. England. Don Caudell and Vicky Schlegel will join the other four candidates during the Republican Caucus on Saturday, November 12th at 6 p.m. located at the Mitchell Community Center at 101 Tom Green Drive.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, Nov. 17

BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hauck House Commons in the Dining Room. On the Agenda:. October Minutes. Old Business:. Shortfall update 2023-2027 Public Housing 5-year plan presented...
wbiw.com

2023 Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

BEDFORD – Below is the list of individuals selected by the 2022 Nominating Committee as the slate of candidates for the 2023 Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Per Chamber By-Laws, Additional names of candidates for directors can be nominated by petition bearing the genuine signatures of at least ten qualified members of the Chamber. Such petition shall be filed with the Nominating Committee within five days after notice has been given of the names of those nominated.
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Monroe County 2022 school board elections results

Monroe County residents elected new school board members in both of the county’s school corporations Tuesday. Monroe County Community School Corporation, the larger of the two school corporations, contains seven districts with one school board member representing each district. This year, three MCCSC school board seats were up for election.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell High School designated Purple Star School

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students, and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Brown County School Board and referendum question

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County School Board (nonpartisan, one per district) Dist. 1. 2,492 Carolyn Bowden. 2,258 Kevin Patrick. Dist. 2. 1,723 Jenise...
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results

The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
Indiana Daily Student

Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022

While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

2022 General Election Results

Here are the unofficial final totals of the 2022 General Election for Knox County. Monica Carpenter Gilmore (R) – 6032 (58.81) Sherry Gregg Gilmore (D) – 4225 (41.19%) Kelly Kopp Hopwood (R) – 7923 (73.03%) Laura A Arial (D) – 2693 (34.29%) Knox County Commissioner District...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Nashville Town Council

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 1 of 1 precinct reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Nashville Town Council (nonpartisan, at large) 103 Nancy Crocker. 138 Anna Hofstetter. 91 Melissa Parker. 186 David Rudd. 170 Andi...
NASHVILLE, IN

