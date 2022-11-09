ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

TRAFFIC ALERT: CA-139 blocked north of Susanville due to spun out vehicles

-- BREAKING, NOV. 8, 6:55 PM:. State Route 139 is currently blocked north of Susanville due to winter weather conditions and multiple spun-out vehicles. Officials with Caltrans District 2 said the blockage occurred approximately five miles north of Susanville. This is a developing story. Check back for traffic updates. --
SUSANVILLE, CA
BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday. Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Local government offices close early due to weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
CARSON CITY, NV
Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!

The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
Lassen County Election Results: Updated as Ballots are Counted

Good evening, everybody! Welcome to our ongoing coverage of Lassen County election results from today’s General Election. Here are final unofficial results from some of the most important Lassen County races and ballot measures. The top three Janesville Elementary School candidates are Lee Bailey, with 429 votes, John Meese...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

