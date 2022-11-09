Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: CA-139 blocked north of Susanville due to spun out vehicles
-- BREAKING, NOV. 8, 6:55 PM:. State Route 139 is currently blocked north of Susanville due to winter weather conditions and multiple spun-out vehicles. Officials with Caltrans District 2 said the blockage occurred approximately five miles north of Susanville. This is a developing story. Check back for traffic updates. --
