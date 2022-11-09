ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Penn Loans Zelensky One of His Oscars as a ‘Symbol of Faith’

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

On a recent visit to Kyiv, actor Sean Penn gave one of his two Oscar statuettes to Volodymyr Zelensky, with the Ukrainian president later identifying it as a “symbol of faith” in the nation’s ongoing struggle against invading Russian forces. “It’s just a symbolic silly thing,” Penn said over the president’s initial protests as the two sat at a ceremonial table. He added later: “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.” (It was not immediately clear whether Penn gave Zelensky his Best Actor award for 2003’s Mystic River or 2008’s Milk .) Footage of the meeting shared by Zelensky’s office also showed him presenting Penn with an Order of Merit honor for his “significant contribution” to Ukraine’s war effort. Tuesday’s visit marked the third to Ukraine for Penn since the invasion began. Prior to the war, he had been working on a documentary about Ukrainian political efforts and was in Ukraine on Feb. 24, when Russia launched its assault. Warned by former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien to “get the fuck out,” as he put it , Penn and his crew were forced to flee over the Polish border on foot. The 62-year-old has since been sanctioned by Russia in response to his high-profile shows of support for Ukraine.

