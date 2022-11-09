Sean Penn Loans Zelensky One of His Oscars as a ‘Symbol of Faith’

Former President Donald Trump is so calm about a string of his candidates losing midterm elections this week that he penned six different posts on Truth Social on Thursday to tell us he’s “not at all angry.” “For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it. I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a ‘Stable Genius,’” Trump wrote Thursday morning. In similar posts that preceded it, he boasted of “having picked so many winners” and insisted it was not his endorsement that doomed Republican candidates who lost their races—particularly Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania, who Trump noted was “not a ‘denier’ (his mistake!).” The 45th president also resorted to his trademark all-caps to blast the “fake news media” as “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” after The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported he was “furious” over Oz’s loss—a claim he spent three posts insisting was “made up.” He did not, however, comment on the bashing he’s taken from allies within his own party who’ve suggested it’s time to rescind his role as GOP kingmaker.

