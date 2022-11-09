ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game

At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Nets’ Ben Simmons will continue to come off the bench, but his minutes are expected to increase

Ben Simmons will continue to come off the bench for the Nets as they head out on a four-game West Coast road trip, but his minutes are expected to go up. “I guess I’ll give away the starting lineup, it was the same group [at practice] that we started with. They’ll start against the Clippers,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday ahead of Saturday’s came in Los Angeles.
BROOKLYN, NY
travellemming.com

17 Best Towns in New Jersey in 2022 (By a Local)

There are so many beautiful towns in New Jersey. From gorgeous seaside escapes to historical gems, if you’re looking for where to visit or live in New Jersey, then you’ve come to the right place. As a New Jersey resident for over 30 years, I have the inside...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

