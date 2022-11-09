ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnastics: Previewing the State Individual Championships, 2022

The State Individual Championships will take place on Saturday at Brick Memorial. This will be the final meet of the season where awards will be given out to the top performers in each event. Below, check out a preview of some of the top competitors that will be present during...
Boys cross-country Top 20: Rankings shift after Group Championships

The cross-country season nears its end with Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and eunners who qualified during the Group Championships will be back trying to win on of the Garden State’s most illustrious titles. These rankings will reflect the results of...
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals

As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
