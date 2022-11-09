Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Girls Volleyball Group 1 Final Preview: Bogota vs. Delaware Valley
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 1 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Girls Soccer: Group 4 final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 4 Ridgewood
GIRLS SOCCER: Watchung Hills vs Ridgewood (NJSIAA North Group 4 Semifinals) on November 8, 2022 — GROUP 4 FINAL.
Non-Public Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Camden Catholic vs. Oak Knoll
Field Hockey: Oak Knoll vs Kent Place in North Jersey, Non-Public Final Non-Public State Final, 2022. Camden Catholic (20-1) vs. Oak Knoll (17-5)
Group 2 Field Hockey Final Preview, 2022: West Essex vs. Point Pleasant Boro
Field Hockey: Point Pleasant Boro wins first ever SJG3 sectional title over Haddonfield on Nov. 10, 2022 — Group 2 State Final, 2022. West Essex (19-3-1) vs. Point Pleasant Boro (22-1-1)
Group 4 Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Kingsway vs. Hillsborough
FIELD HOCKEY: Phillipsburg vs Hillsborough (NJSIAA North Group 4 Sectional Final) on November 10, 2022 — Group 4 State Final, 2022. Kingsway (19-2-1) vs. Hillsborough (19-3-2)
Girls volleyball Top 20, Nov. 11: Postseason frenzy mixes up list ahead of group finals
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament is almost complete. The group finals take place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin High School for the final day of this exciting and unpredictable season. Just before that, NJ.com has one more in-season Top 20 ranking. Check it out below.
Previewing all five of the 2022 field hockey state finals
Just one night separates us from the 2022 field hockey state finals. It’s been a long but also quick road to get to this point and 10 teams will head to Bordentown High School tomorrow but only five will leave as state champions. Everything gets underway with the Group...
Gymnastics: Previewing the State Individual Championships, 2022
The State Individual Championships will take place on Saturday at Brick Memorial. This will be the final meet of the season where awards will be given out to the top performers in each event. Below, check out a preview of some of the top competitors that will be present during...
Boys Soccer: Non-Public A final preview — No. 1 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 2 Christian Brothers
Boys Soccer: Seton Hall Prep defeats CBA in NJSIAA Non-Public A Final NON-PUBLIC A FINAL PREVIEW. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Franklin High School | BRACKET.
No. 5 RBC powers past Gloucester Catholic in Non-Public B football quarterfinals
Sabino Portella rushed for two touchdowns as top-seeded Red Bank Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, got out to a fast start on its way to a 62-7 win over eighth-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B playoffs in Red Bank. Red...
Girls Soccer: LIVE group championship results, photos and featured coverage, Nov. 12-13
Girls Soccer: Point Pleasant Beach defeats Palmyra in PK's of Group 1 semifinal on Nov. 8, 2022 — SATURDAY, NOV. 12-SUNDAY, NOV. 13.
Boys cross-country Top 20: Rankings shift after Group Championships
The cross-country season nears its end with Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and eunners who qualified during the Group Championships will be back trying to win on of the Garden State’s most illustrious titles. These rankings will reflect the results of...
Cross-Country Meet of Champions, 2022: Results, recaps, photos & featured coverage
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week.
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
DePaul football’s young playmakers show the future is now in big win over Immaculata
With a host of underclassmen making an impact in all three aspects, there’s no doubt that DePaul has a bright future in the next couple of years. But if there was one question that surrounded this group heading into its first state playoff game, it wasn’t, is this group ready to handle playoff pressure? But rather, why can’t they win it all right now?
Boys Basketball: Camden, Roselle Catholic stars to sign next week; still no official word on D.J. Wagner
Some of the biggest names in New Jersey high school basketball will put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent next week, but there is still no official word on when Camden’s D.J. Wagner will make his commitment. Wagner’s Camden teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley...
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals
As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
Jahcere Ward closes the door for No. 17 Holy Spirit in win over St. Thomas Aquinas
Sometimes the Holy Spirit football team likes to throw a changeup. With all their high-flying offensive weapons, there’s still a place for 5-foot-10, 225-pound battering ram sophomore running back Jahcere Ward.
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
