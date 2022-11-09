Read full article on original website
Non-Public Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Camden Catholic vs. Oak Knoll
Field Hockey: Oak Knoll vs Kent Place in North Jersey, Non-Public Final Non-Public State Final, 2022. Camden Catholic (20-1) vs. Oak Knoll (17-5)
West Morris repeats as sectional champs as Montella powers Wolfpack past West Essex
Kevin Hennelly couldn’t help but feel in the moment as he realized what West Morris was about to accomplish. Hennelly has been West Morris’ football coach for over two decades, and as laid back as he seems when he speaks, even he couldn’t control his excitement.
Group 4 Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Kingsway vs. Hillsborough
FIELD HOCKEY: Phillipsburg vs Hillsborough (NJSIAA North Group 4 Sectional Final) on November 10, 2022 — Group 4 State Final, 2022. Kingsway (19-2-1) vs. Hillsborough (19-3-2)
Girls Soccer: Group 4 final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 4 Ridgewood
GIRLS SOCCER: Watchung Hills vs Ridgewood (NJSIAA North Group 4 Semifinals) on November 8, 2022 — GROUP 4 FINAL.
Girls Volleyball Group 2 Final Preview: Sparta vs. Gov. Livingston
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 2 championship.
Girls Volleyball Group 4 Final Preview: Westfield vs. Old Bridge
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 4 championship.
No. 5 RBC powers past Gloucester Catholic in Non-Public B football quarterfinals
Sabino Portella rushed for two touchdowns as top-seeded Red Bank Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, got out to a fast start on its way to a 62-7 win over eighth-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B playoffs in Red Bank. Red...
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Boys Soccer: Non-Public A final preview — No. 1 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 2 Christian Brothers
Boys Soccer: Seton Hall Prep defeats CBA in NJSIAA Non-Public A Final NON-PUBLIC A FINAL PREVIEW. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Franklin High School | BRACKET.
Girls Volleyball Group 1 Final Preview: Bogota vs. Delaware Valley
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 1 championship.
West Orange punches ticket to Group 4 final with victory over Westfield
West Orange knew it was going to have to do almost everything right against Westfield on Wednesday afternoon in order to advance to the state final. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, knew they had to attack from the first whistle to try and score as early as possible, and be disciplined on defense against a determined and capable Blue Devils’ offense.
Girls Volleyball Group 3 Final Preview: Tenafly vs. Colts Neck
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 3 championship.
Singleton, Jenkins step out of Marshall shadow to lift Weequahic to N2,G1 title
Weequahic head coach Brian Logan doesn’t claim to know everything, but he was certain of this one thing based upon Rashawn Marshall’s monstrous running game last week in the sectional semifinals:. “I knew coming off that game (Marshall rushed for 304 yards, 2 TDs against Butler) that Cedar...
DePaul football’s young playmakers show the future is now in big win over Immaculata
With a host of underclassmen making an impact in all three aspects, there’s no doubt that DePaul has a bright future in the next couple of years. But if there was one question that surrounded this group heading into its first state playoff game, it wasn’t, is this group ready to handle playoff pressure? But rather, why can’t they win it all right now?
Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title
Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
Girls Volleyball Non-Public A Final Preview: Immaculate Heart vs. Paul VI
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Non-Public A championship.
Rutgers wrestling thumps Clarion as newcomers shine, Scott Goodale secures win No. 200
It was a throwback night for Rutgers wrestling at the College Avenue Gymnasium, but the newness in the lineup shined as the Scarlet Knights thumped Clarion for a 29-4 win Friday evening in New Brunswick. Four wrestlers making their dual-meet debut for No. 21 Rutgers picked up their first career...
Boys Basketball: Camden, Roselle Catholic stars to sign next week; still no official word on D.J. Wagner
Some of the biggest names in New Jersey high school basketball will put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent next week, but there is still no official word on when Camden’s D.J. Wagner will make his commitment. Wagner’s Camden teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley...
Boys cross-country Top 20: Rankings shift after Group Championships
The cross-country season nears its end with Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and eunners who qualified during the Group Championships will be back trying to win on of the Garden State’s most illustrious titles. These rankings will reflect the results of...
Jahcere Ward closes the door for No. 17 Holy Spirit in win over St. Thomas Aquinas
Sometimes the Holy Spirit football team likes to throw a changeup. With all their high-flying offensive weapons, there’s still a place for 5-foot-10, 225-pound battering ram sophomore running back Jahcere Ward.
