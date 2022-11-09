West Orange knew it was going to have to do almost everything right against Westfield on Wednesday afternoon in order to advance to the state final. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, knew they had to attack from the first whistle to try and score as early as possible, and be disciplined on defense against a determined and capable Blue Devils’ offense.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO