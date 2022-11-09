ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

Gymnastics: Previewing the State Individual Championships, 2022

The State Individual Championships will take place on Saturday at Brick Memorial. This will be the final meet of the season where awards will be given out to the top performers in each event. Below, check out a preview of some of the top competitors that will be present during...
Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on

If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title

Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

