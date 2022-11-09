Read full article on original website
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
West Morris repeats as sectional champs as Montella powers Wolfpack past West Essex
Kevin Hennelly couldn’t help but feel in the moment as he realized what West Morris was about to accomplish. Hennelly has been West Morris’ football coach for over two decades, and as laid back as he seems when he speaks, even he couldn’t control his excitement.
Group 2 Field Hockey Final Preview, 2022: West Essex vs. Point Pleasant Boro
Field Hockey: Point Pleasant Boro wins first ever SJG3 sectional title over Haddonfield on Nov. 10, 2022 — Group 2 State Final, 2022. West Essex (19-3-1) vs. Point Pleasant Boro (22-1-1)
Group 4 Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Kingsway vs. Hillsborough
FIELD HOCKEY: Phillipsburg vs Hillsborough (NJSIAA North Group 4 Sectional Final) on November 10, 2022 — Group 4 State Final, 2022. Kingsway (19-2-1) vs. Hillsborough (19-3-2)
Non-Public Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Camden Catholic vs. Oak Knoll
Field Hockey: Oak Knoll vs Kent Place in North Jersey, Non-Public Final Non-Public State Final, 2022. Camden Catholic (20-1) vs. Oak Knoll (17-5)
Boys Soccer: Group 2 final preview — No. 9 Ramsey vs. No. 10 Delran
BOYS SOCCER: Ramsey vs Delran (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) — GROUP 2 FINAL PREVIEW.
Previewing all five of the 2022 field hockey state finals
Just one night separates us from the 2022 field hockey state finals. It’s been a long but also quick road to get to this point and 10 teams will head to Bordentown High School tomorrow but only five will leave as state champions. Everything gets underway with the Group...
Gymnastics: Previewing the State Individual Championships, 2022
The State Individual Championships will take place on Saturday at Brick Memorial. This will be the final meet of the season where awards will be given out to the top performers in each event. Below, check out a preview of some of the top competitors that will be present during...
Girls volleyball Top 20, Nov. 11: Postseason frenzy mixes up list ahead of group finals
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament is almost complete. The group finals take place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin High School for the final day of this exciting and unpredictable season. Just before that, NJ.com has one more in-season Top 20 ranking. Check it out below.
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
No. 5 RBC powers past Gloucester Catholic in Non-Public B football quarterfinals
Sabino Portella rushed for two touchdowns as top-seeded Red Bank Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, got out to a fast start on its way to a 62-7 win over eighth-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B playoffs in Red Bank. Red...
Girls Soccer: LIVE group championship results, photos and featured coverage, Nov. 12-13
Girls Soccer: Point Pleasant Beach defeats Palmyra in PK's of Group 1 semifinal on Nov. 8, 2022 — SATURDAY, NOV. 12-SUNDAY, NOV. 13.
Girls Soccer: Non-Public B final preview - No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 20 Rutgers Prep
DePaul Defeats Wayne Hills 3-2 In Double Overtime Thriller NON-PUBLIC B FINAL.
Singleton, Jenkins step out of Marshall shadow to lift Weequahic to N2,G1 title
Weequahic head coach Brian Logan doesn’t claim to know everything, but he was certain of this one thing based upon Rashawn Marshall’s monstrous running game last week in the sectional semifinals:. “I knew coming off that game (Marshall rushed for 304 yards, 2 TDs against Butler) that Cedar...
Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on
If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
Red-hot and battle-tested, Willingboro tops Gloucester to claim C.J. Group 2 title
Jarelle Taylor Jr. was primed for a big night. At 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, the Willingboro junior two-way standout plays much bigger than his height and weight may suggest. On Friday night, he played like a heavyweight champion.
Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title
Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
Jahcere Ward closes the door for No. 17 Holy Spirit in win over St. Thomas Aquinas
Sometimes the Holy Spirit football team likes to throw a changeup. With all their high-flying offensive weapons, there’s still a place for 5-foot-10, 225-pound battering ram sophomore running back Jahcere Ward.
DePaul football’s young playmakers show the future is now in big win over Immaculata
With a host of underclassmen making an impact in all three aspects, there’s no doubt that DePaul has a bright future in the next couple of years. But if there was one question that surrounded this group heading into its first state playoff game, it wasn’t, is this group ready to handle playoff pressure? But rather, why can’t they win it all right now?
Football: Weehawken tops Elmwood Park in divisional championship matchup
Bryce Honig rushed for two touchdowns to lead Weehawken to a 21-6 win over Elmwood Park for the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Union division championship in Elmwood Park. Honig ran for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter for Weehawken (8-1), which is in second place overall in the NJIC.
