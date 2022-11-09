ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Clover bond referendum set to pass by narrow margin

By Michael Burgess
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

Unofficial results Tuesday night showed that the Clover School District bond has passed by a slim margin, with 51% of York County voters saying “yes”.

Final vote results still must be certified later this week by local voting officials.

The bond will provide $156 million over 20 years to build another high school and its athletic fields in Clover School District. The goal is to alleviate the current and forecasted overcrowding at Oakridge Middle School and Clover High School.

“On top of the numbers we already have, which will be right at capacity for Clover High School in three years, the growth is going to continue,” district public information officer Bryan Dillon said. “Being able to optimize the opportunities available for our students, that’s what this was all about. Having this bond pass will allow us to continue to move forward and grow as the community grows and optimize opportunities for success for all of our students.”

This new school is expected to be about 300,000 square feet and have a capacity of around 2,100 students. It would be located on Daimler Boulevard and would be open for enrollment by the 2026-27 school year.

The Herald

The Herald

