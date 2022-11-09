Read full article on original website
Related
Updated election results: St. Louis County Executive race
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, defeated marketing executive Mark Mantovani to win a full term as St. Louis County Executive. The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates. Page went on to win the general election to finish out the vacated term of Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal corruption charges in 2019. On Tuesday, Page won his first full term as county executive.
Tracy McCreery wins competitive bid for St. Louis County-based MO Senate seat
Democrat Tracy McCreery wins a competitive bid for a prominent St. Louis County-based state Senate seat.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Unofficial Election Results
(St. Francois County, MO) The unofficial vote totals in St. Francois County, with two precincts still to report, show Republican Harold Gallaher will continue to hold his position as Presiding Commissioner of the County and Republican Jay Graf will serve another term as Recorder of Deeds. There were some technical difficulties with two Desloge precincts that required hand counting of the 3rd Precinct. Both Gallaher and Graf received 78% of the vote in what's been reported so far. A note posted on the St. Francois County Clerk's Office website indicates the final 2 precincts will be reported today. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for the final unofficial St. Francois County 2022 election totals.
Seven Missouri State House seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Missouri voters flipped seven State House seats in the 2022 general election, including districts in Kansas City and St. Louis suburbs.
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
ST. LOUIS – It’s that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past. Missourians are required to pay personal property taxes to their...
KSDK
Illinois Workers Amendment victory among labor groups
Thursday night labor unions declared victory in a fight to change the Illinois Constitution. Our political editor Mark Maxwell has the latest results.
Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
kcur.org
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
KSDK
Recreational pot will be legal in Missouri soon
Although voters have spoken on Election Day Tuesday, several others have concerns. Amendment 3 also can help expunge non-violent weed offenses.
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman.
First homeless shelter for men opens up in St. Charles County
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Opening the door to success, that's Dareth Jeffers wish for unhoused men. "We are the first and only place for men in St. Charles County," Jeffers said. The executive director and founder explained, in a county of 400,000 residents, there isn't a shelter for single men.
'As close to the real thing as we can get': St. Louis County firefighters get realistic disaster training
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 7 and 9, firefighters from across St. Louis County participated in two large-scale disaster exercises to prepare for a worst-case scenario. This was an earthquake simulation at 8656 Delmar Avenue in Olivette and a parking structure collapse simulation at the Fred Weber Quarry in Maryland Heights.
KSDK
Updated election results: Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri race for US Senate
ST. LOUIS — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the seat occupied...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O'Fallon seeks additional funding from county, federal sources for road projects
O’Fallon is proposing the use of additional county sales tax funds for two road projects in addition to obtaining federal funds for each,. In spring 2022, O’Fallon started a project to extend the I-70 south outer road from Hwy. K to just west of Woodlawn Avenue and provide more efficient access to the outer road and I-70 for those properties west of Woodlawn Avenue.
KMOV
Developer hopes for greenlight on $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A family-friendly entertainment complex planned for O’Fallon could surpass its final hurdle next week as developers seek expedited approval from the O’Fallon City Council. SkyView Partners said the project has been in the works for several years before they decided on a 2.5-acre...
Man dies in wrong-way crash in St. Charles County
A man died Tuesday evening in a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
'I’m not leaving my wife': Couple dies in a house fire in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A grieving family overlooked the house where an elderly couple died during a fire in New Melle, Missouri, on Thursday. Andy Zerr held back tears as he described the relationship of his parents, Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr. The couple, both 84 years old, lost...
KMOV
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections. Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost...
Comments / 0