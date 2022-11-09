ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Updated election results: St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, defeated marketing executive Mark Mantovani to win a full term as St. Louis County Executive. The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates. Page went on to win the general election to finish out the vacated term of Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal corruption charges in 2019. On Tuesday, Page won his first full term as county executive.
St. Francois County Unofficial Election Results

(St. Francois County, MO) The unofficial vote totals in St. Francois County, with two precincts still to report, show Republican Harold Gallaher will continue to hold his position as Presiding Commissioner of the County and Republican Jay Graf will serve another term as Recorder of Deeds. There were some technical difficulties with two Desloge precincts that required hand counting of the 3rd Precinct. Both Gallaher and Graf received 78% of the vote in what's been reported so far. A note posted on the St. Francois County Clerk's Office website indicates the final 2 precincts will be reported today. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for the final unofficial St. Francois County 2022 election totals.
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
O'Fallon seeks additional funding from county, federal sources for road projects

O’Fallon is proposing the use of additional county sales tax funds for two road projects in addition to obtaining federal funds for each,. In spring 2022, O’Fallon started a project to extend the I-70 south outer road from Hwy. K to just west of Woodlawn Avenue and provide more efficient access to the outer road and I-70 for those properties west of Woodlawn Avenue.
