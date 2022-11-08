Read full article on original website
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories
Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Thursday, November 10, 2022
SPEEDING DRIVER GETS MULTIPLE CHARGES IN PASSENGERS’ DEATH AND INJURIES: A Brooklyn man has been indicted for reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and related charges for killing an 18-year-old passenger and seriously injuring three other when he allegedly drove a Tesla at a very high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn onto Strickland Avenue in Mill Basin. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified the defendant as Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, of Gravesend, who was arraigned on Wednesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Matthew Sciarrino and is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and speeding.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn could benefit from Proposition 1’s ‘green’ funds
On Nov. 8, New York voters approved Proposition 1 — the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 — by a large margin, roughly 68 percent to 32 percent. The Act will allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for projects...
Comments / 0