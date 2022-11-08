SPEEDING DRIVER GETS MULTIPLE CHARGES IN PASSENGERS’ DEATH AND INJURIES: A Brooklyn man has been indicted for reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and related charges for killing an 18-year-old passenger and seriously injuring three other when he allegedly drove a Tesla at a very high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn onto Strickland Avenue in Mill Basin. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified the defendant as Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, of Gravesend, who was arraigned on Wednesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Matthew Sciarrino and is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and speeding.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO