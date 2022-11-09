Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi

Read full article on original website
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council honors Betsy Band for state championship
ELIZABETHTON —The Council Chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend. The Council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after...
Kingsport Times-News
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City's Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport schools to put another $405,000 in the former Sullivan North High
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City School officials have decided to move ahead with a more than $400,000 heating and air conditioning project at the gym of the former Sullivan North High School. The greater gym area is to be known as the Tribe Athletic Complex, or TAC.
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City, Union poised for rematch as playoffs begin
The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a 41-13 victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal...
Kingsport Times-News
Walters State launching butchery program in Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE — Anybody out there want to become a butcher? An East Tennessee community college has the meat cutting program for you.
Kingsport Times-News
Final election results: Hawkins County
ROGERSVILLE- Eight of 19 precincts results for Hawkins County. Surgoinsville Mayor (Final results)
Kingsport Times-News
Jones steps up, leads Boone into state quarterfinals
GRAY — Brogan Jones weighs just 162 pounds, but the senior turned in a Herculean effort Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium to make sure Daniel Boone continued its historic football season with a trip to the state quarterfinals. The Trailblazers (12-0) kept their perfect season alive with a methodical...
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will holding a cleanup this Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
Johnson City Press
Tetrick Funeral Home, Hitchcock Memorials working to repair vandalized cemetery
ELIZABETHTON — Old Highland Cemetery at the steep hill on Tipton Street was a busy place on Thursday as workers spent the entire day repairing gravesites which had recently been tipped over in a few minutes of vandalism. Joe Alexander, president of the Carter County Cemetery Company, looked on...
Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to alleged harassment of other team members. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident: […]
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
Kingsport Times-News
County commission gives pause on economic redevelopment zone
An attorney speaking on behalf of the Sullivan County Industrial Development Board said Thursday that he did not think an area around Exit 69 off Interstate 81 needed to be designated as an economic redevelopment zone. “The cart’s a little bit before the horse,” Joel Conkin said.
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.
supertalk929.com
John Battle High School investigating potentially threatening social media claim
Principal Jimmy King of John S. Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia says they’re investigating what they call a rumor being spread via social media. King says the school was made aware of the rumor concerning the safety of students and staff at John Battle on Friday, 11/11. He...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan, Hawkins counties see lowest voter turnout numbers in years
With a slate of unopposed and noncompetitive races, the voter turnout in Sullivan and Hawkins counties was the lowest since 2014, election records show. Sullivan County saw a 39.6% voter turnout, while Hawkins County recorded 39.85%.
Kingsport Times-News
The day after: Some local SWVA election results may not be known until Nov. 15
Southwest Virginia election workers were still busy on Wednesday going through write-in votes and awaiting mail-in ballots for some local elections. Election officials in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton all said voter turnout was typical for a midterm election.
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama
KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still settling in nicely, according to park staff. In a video provided to News Channel 11, Carter and Cash can be seen posing for the camera with extra-large paws befitting those of a big cat […]
