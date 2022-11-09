ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi

By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Council honors Betsy Band for state championship

ELIZABETHTON —The Council Chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend. The Council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City

Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City's Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City, Union poised for rematch as playoffs begin

The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a 41-13 victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal...
BLUEFIELD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jones steps up, leads Boone into state quarterfinals

GRAY — Brogan Jones weighs just 162 pounds, but the senior turned in a Herculean effort Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium to make sure Daniel Boone continued its historic football season with a trip to the state quarterfinals. The Trailblazers (12-0) kept their perfect season alive with a methodical...
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will holding a cleanup this Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to alleged harassment of other team members. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident: […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

County commission gives pause on economic redevelopment zone

An attorney speaking on behalf of the Sullivan County Industrial Development Board said Thursday that he did not think an area around Exit 69 off Interstate 81 needed to be designated as an economic redevelopment zone. “The cart’s a little bit before the horse,” Joel Conkin said.
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day

ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.
Kingsport Times-News

Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama

KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still settling in nicely, according to park staff. In a video provided to News Channel 11, Carter and Cash can be seen posing for the camera with extra-large paws befitting those of a big cat […]
KINGSPORT, TN

