CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and crypto here to stay despite market turmoil: Community
Despite crypto markets being on a downturn, members of the community have expressed their undying faith that Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto are here to stay. Even with the FTX and Alameda Research debacle highlighting issues within the crypto market, a community member urged others not to be stressed. The Twitter user argued that the crisis was only a black swan event that only FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and a few others could have seen coming. The community member believes that despite this, crypto is still here to stay.
CoinTelegraph
Orthogonal Credit alleged key weaknesses in Alameda’s due diligence early in 2022
Orthogonal Credit, an arm of the digital asset hedge fund Orthogonal Trading, disclosed on Nov. 9 that it decided to close Alameda Research’s dedicated borrower pool on Maple Finance in the second quarter of 2022 after identifying “key weaknesses” in its due diligence. The company announced on...
The fall of crypto exchange FTX is 'worse than Theranos, worse than Madoff' as federal probes mount, former SEC official says
"The contagion is rapidly spreading amongst all of the various crypto ecosystem and that's a serious problem for anybody that's doing anything with crypto."
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-exec floats ‘cool token’ idea amid warning rebound may take years
Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency may “take years to recover” from the FTX scandal, one industry analyst warns. In a Twitter thread on Nov. 11, Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, said that the Terra debacle was itself still playing out. Filbfilb: “I’ve never seen such a debacle”...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis Trading reveals $175M of funds are locked in FTX
In what it hails as an effort to be transparent, Digital Currency Group’s market maker and lending subsidiary, Genesis Trading, revealed that its derivatives business has around $175 million worth of funds locked away in an FTX trading account. Genesis shared the news in a Nov. 10 tweet thread,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sinks under $16K as FTX insolvency fears turn into contagion
Crypto markets crumbled for a second day as the fallout from FTX’s liquidity troubles continued to negatively impact investor sentiment. Throughout the day Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped, falling to a new yearly below $16,000 as Binance announced that it would back out of its agreement to acquire FTX. Investors had pinned their hopes on a rather swift market rebound if Binance was successfully able to acquire FTX, but now that the deal is scuppered, BTC and altcoin prices has sold-off further.
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: FTX partially resumes withdrawals, blockchain data shows
According to data from Etherscan on Nov. 10, troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX appears to have resumed withdrawals. The exchange’s hot wallet address, which has remained inactive after FTX announced on Nov. 8 it would be halting all user withdrawals, has resumed activities as of 3:50 pm UTC. Blockchain data shows that multiple types of tokens and large sums of transactions have since left the hot wallet, which has a balance of $469 million at the time of publication.
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: FTX’s Binance rescue deal falls apart in less than 48 hours
On Nov. 9, less than 48 hours after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao announced his intention to bail out troubled competitor FTX, Binance stated that it would not be pursuing the deal. A series of tweets by Binance confirmed that it would “not pursue the potential acquisition” of...
CoinTelegraph
Chainlink Labs offers proof-of-reserve service for embattled exchanges
Chainlink Labs offered its proof-of-reserve product as a solution to future trust issues in the crypto exchange market on Nov. 10. In a tweet thread, Chainlink Labs asked, “Will crypto continue to repeat the mistakes of the traditional black-box financial industry? Or will a better system emerge?”. In answer...
CoinTelegraph
MiCA proponent cites FTX in advocating for regulation: ‘Crypto assets are not play money’
European Parliament economics committee member Stefan Berger has compared the current situation with FTX to the 2008 financial crisis, using “such Lehman Brothers moments” in justifying the need for regulating crypto. In a Nov. 9 tweet, Berger said proper regulation was needed to avoid issues that “cost enormous...
CoinTelegraph
Bitfinex CTO releases proof of reserves amid FTX bankruptcy fiasco
The fall of major crypto ecosystems — such as FTX and Terra (LUNA) — this year highlighted the importance of transparency around the true reserves held by crypto exchanges and businesses. Amid the ongoing fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) across the crypto space, crypto exchange Bitfinex revealed its proof of reserves to the general public.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research and FTX Ventures websites go dark
Websites linked to crypto exchange FTX have been taken down on Nov. 9 following a liquidity crisis and pending acquisition of the company by its rival Binance. Websites for Alameda Research and the company’s venture capital arm, FTX Ventures, were offline and made private, while both FTX’s main site and FTX US’ website remain accessible.
CoinTelegraph
FTX US resigns from the Crypto Council for Innovation
United States-based exchange FTX US has left its position at the crypto advocacy group Crypto Council for Innovation, or CCI. In a statement to Cointelegraph on Nov. 10, CCI CEO Sheila Warren said the council had accepted FTX US’ resignation as an associate member of the group. The firm’s departure came amid crypto exchange FTX reporting liquidity issues, leading to volatility across the market and concerns from global regulators and lawmakers.
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO CZ on FTX crash: “We’ve been set back a few years”
Crypto exchange FTX joined many other fallen projects — including Terra (LUNA), 3AC, Celsius and Voyager — in filing for bankruptcy in 2022. Owing to the devastation caused by multi-billion dollar losses suffered by businesses and investors, the man running the biggest crypto exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, envisions an era of greater regulatory scrutiny in the near future.
CoinTelegraph
Tether chief technology officer confirms no plans to rescue FTX
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has lost at least one potential rescuer as it battles to fill a reported multi-billion dollar hole in its balance sheet. The chief technology officer of stablecoin issuer Tether, Paolo Ardoino, on Nov. 10 confirmed the company does not have “any plans to invest or lend money to FTX/Alameda.”
CoinTelegraph
In staff letter, Binance CEO embraces scrutiny from regulators amid potential FTX deal
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of crypto exchange Binance, warned users its intention to acquire FTX may invite scrutiny from global regulators — but the firm is ready. In a letter to Binance staff tweeted on Nov. 9, CZ said though the deal to acquire another major crypto exchange was still in the works, regulators would likely “scrutinize exchanges even more” and make it difficult to acquire operating licenses. He added that if the deal resulted in FTX going down, it would be a loss for the crypto industry and not a “win” for Binance.
CoinTelegraph
Galaxy Digital discloses $77M exposure to FTX, $48M likely locked in withdrawals
In its latest quarterly earnings call on Nov. 9, blockchain financial services firm Galaxy Digital disclosed that it had an exposure of $76.8 million consisting of cash and digital assets to troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Of this amount, Galaxy Digital said that $47.5 million is currently in the withdrawal process.
CoinTelegraph
OKX, Kucoin say proof of reserves will be ready in a month
In the wake of the FTX liquidity crisis, two major crypto exchanges have announced that they will provide Proof of Reserves, also known as Proof of Funds (PoF) within the next month. In an official tweet, OKX stated, “We’re hiring Armanino for auditing & will publish an auditable Merkle POF...
CoinTelegraph
3 key crypto price events to watch in the wake of the FTX and Alameda debacle
Up until the start of this week, Bitcoin (BTC) had been demonstrating record-low volatility, and this gave altcoins enough latitude to paint some nice technical setups. At the same time, on-chain data and technical analysis were beginning to suggest that BTC was midway through carving out a bottom, and many analysts believed that brighter days lay ahead.
CoinTelegraph
Financial group CEO claims he tried to warn Bankman-Fried about insolvency in July
Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial Group, seemingly alleged on Nov. 10 that he knew about FTX’s liquidity problems back in July. In a Twitter thread, Jeffries revealed screenshots of emails that he claimed were sent to associates of Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF. The images Handler provided...
